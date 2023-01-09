By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The NFL Playoffs are finally here after the Detroit Lions ended the Green Bay Packers’ season in thrilling fashion, 20-16. Shortly after that game ended on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule of games. It is only the fifth time in NFL history that each game in the opening round of the NFL playoffs are a rematch from the regular season.

The weekend will open on Saturday afternoon with the #2 seed San Francisco 49ers hosting the #7 seed Seattle Seahawks. The game kicks off at 4:35 pm ET and can be seen on FOX. The 49ers will enter the game having won 10 straight and beaten the Seahawks twice this year. But you know what they say about beating the same team three times.

Following that game, the #5 seed Los Angeles Chargers travel to Jacksonville to take on the #4 seed Jaguars. This game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET and will be aired on NBC.

On Sunday, there are a slate of three games.

It opens Sunday at 1:05 pm ET when the #7 Miami Dolphins face the #2 Buffalo Bills on CBS. The two teams split their regular season meetings. The biggest question surrounding this game will be the health of Tua Tagovailoa.

The Sunday late afternoon game kicks off at 4:40 pm ET. It is between the #6 New York Giants and the #3 Minnesota Vikings. It’s a rematch from their Week 16 thriller, won by the Vikings 27-24.

Sunday night, the #3 Cincinnati Bengals will host the #6 Baltimore Ravens once again. They beat them on Sunday afternoon, avoiding a possible coin-flip mishap. They will start at 8:15 pm ET and air on NBC.

The final game of the weekend might be the most intriguing. The #5 Dallas Cowboys, coming off their dumpster fire performance Sunday, travel to Tampa Bay to face the #4 seed Buccaneers. This game is on Monday night, kicking off at 8:15 pm ET.