New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones could be getting the franchise tag from the organization after changing his agent, and that could open the door for superstar running back Saquon Barkley to explore free agency this offseason.

Jones switched from CAA to Athletes First, Pro Football Talk confirmed on Monday, with one source saying that Jones wants much more than the team has offered, possibly as much as $45 million per year.

With those kind of expectations, it seems almost certain that Jones will get the franchise tag. Per PFT: “The Giants could respond by simply applying the franchise tag to Jones. The non-exclusive level would cost them $32.416 million, and it would allow him to try to sign with another team — if that team is willing to give up a pair of first-round picks to get him.”

With the Giants having a huge decision to make on Jones, and unlikely to sign him to a long-term deal, it casts doubt that Barkley will be tagged this offseason.

With the focus now shifting on getting their star running back locked up, he could either re-sign before the two-day negotiating window opens, or test free agency, per PFT.

Currently, the market for Saquon Barkley is difficult to gauge; the five-year NFL veteran would be a risky long-term investment due to the injury prone nature of the 26-year-old.

If he is indeed tagged, he would receive a one-year, $10,091 million tender. That would only happen if Daniel Jones and the Giants can’t work out a long-term contract, which is becoming increasingly unlikely following Jones changing his representation.

Barkley had an excellent season in 2022, and certainly deserves more than $10 million a year. But after his quarterback’s latest decision, the New York native could have a tough decision to make this offseason.