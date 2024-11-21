Following the decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was asked about the impact this move could have on his game, though the star rookie playmaker didn't appear too worried about the quarterback change. He also made sure to note that Jones was still a quarterback on this team, showing the human nature of this cold business.

“We still look after DJ, he's still one of our quarterbacks,” Nabers said. “We're not just going to just throw him under the bus; we'll still be around him.”

Throughout his rookie season, he has been a victim of poor quarterback play from Daniels. However, Nabers has been able to produce at a high level despite that.

Nabers came into the NFL as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the entire draft class, following three years at LSU that resulted in over 3,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Now, being paired with Jones in New York, Nabers has appeared in eight games, totaling 61 receptions, 607 yards, and three touchdowns. Among rookie pass catchers in the NFL season, Nabers ranks second in receptions, fourth in receiving yards, and is tied for fourth in touchdowns.

So, even with the subpar quarterback play, Nabers isn't worried about the change made at quarterback. The rookie receiver is confident regardless of who's throwing the ball.

“I get open pretty well, I create a lot of separation, so I'm sure when I get open, [Tommy DeVito]'s going to be able to deliver the ball,” Nabers said about moving from Jones to DeVito.

And Nabers isn't lying. He truly is a master of separation, frequently leaving opposing defenders in the dust on any given play.

While some pass catchers might be worried about catching passes from the team's former third-string quarterback, Nabers' approach is a bit different.

After coming into the NFL following a season with Jayden Daniels as his quarterback, Nabers hasn't been met with a similar fate in New York.

Before being benched, Jones completed 63.3% of passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions while being sacked 29 times. Simply put, Jones wasn't meeting the mark, leading his team to a 2-8 record through 10 games.

Now, quarterbacks aren't the only player who impacts whether their team wins or loses. There's a reason football is a team game, but at the same time, poor quarterback play doesn't frequently lead teams to many wins.

So, with Brian Daboll deciding to move from Jones to DeVito, Nabers will be met with questionable quarterback play once again.

The last time DeVito started a game was in Week 15 of the 2023 season, as he completed 56.3% of his passes (9/16) for 55 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. The Giants went on to lose that game 33-25, and DeVito never started another game.

As a starter, the undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse and Illinois posted a 3-3 record in 2023, completing 63.8% of passes (95/149) for 913 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception.

So, while Nabers has been used to lackluster quarterback play through his first 10 NFL games, he knows it's his destiny to go out and perform like the star he knows he is, regardless of who's throwing the ball.