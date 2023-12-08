Ahead of their game against the New York Giants, it’s time to release our Green Bay Packers Week 14 predictions.

One of the key storylines for the the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 will be whether they can maintain their hot streak when they head east to play the New York Giants. Neither team has lost since Week 10, as the Packers jumped into the playoff bracket while the Giants are keeping their narrow postseason hopes alive.

With this game being played in prime time on Monday Night Football, here are our Packers Week 14 predictions.

A.J. Dillon has his first 100-yard rushing game of the season

It is safe to say that the Green Bay rushing attack has been a disappointment this season. The backfield duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon was supposed to carry this young offense. Instead, the Packers failed to surpass 100 yards as a team in each of the first four weeks of the season. Green Bay has been better on the ground in recent weeks, but they have still yet to have a back surpass the 80-yard mark in 2023.

A.J. Dillon has been particularly disappointing. The powerful runner is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and only has one rushing touchdown on the year. Still, the fourth-year back is coming off arguably his most productive game of the year, rushing 18 times for 73 yards (4.1 yards per carry), including a season-high 44 rushing yards after contact.

Next up is a Giants defense allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game game. With the temperature dropping and Aaron Jones still battling injuries, expect A.J. Dillon to receive upwards of 20 carries again this Sunday — paving the way for his first 100-yard performance of the year.

Dontayvion Wicks has another big performance for Green Bay

Rookie fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks has been a pleasant surprise this season, posting 23 catches for 374 yards. Seven of his catches have gone for 20 or more yards and he leads the team with 16.3 yards per catch. After a slow start to the year, Wick has been steady in recent weeks, recording at least three catches in each of his last four games. His best performance during this stretch came in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he finished with three catches for 91 yards. All three of his catches in that contest went for 25-plus yards, and each of those drives resulted in points for the Packers.

Believe it or not, the Packers rank fourth in the NFL in big play passes (25-plus yards gained) with 28 such plays. With the Green bay offense in full flow in recent weeks, expect the big plays to continue to rack up — with Dontayvion Wicks at the center of it.

The Packers move the ball against the Giants but struggle to score

The New York Giants defense has had its struggles this season. New York has five games with at least 30 points conceded, including games with 524 and 640 total yards allowed. But since the embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, this Giants defense has been much better. Thanks to six turnovers forced, New York held an underrated Washington Commanders offense to 19 points despite allowing 404 yards and 28 first downs. The next week, Brian Daboll's team shutout the New England Patriots in the first half and only gave up seven points on the day. The Giants forced three turnovers in that contest while limiting New England to 283 total yards.

Now neither of these offenses suggest an imminent playoff run, but this Giants defense has shown some moxy and fortitude following that shellacking it experienced in Arlington. Expect that bend, don't break mentality to continue for a New York team desperately looking to stay alive in the playoff hunt.