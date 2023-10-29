The 2023 NFL season has not gone to plan so far for the New York Giants, as they sit with two wins and are clinging to slim hopes of grabbing a wild card spot in a weak NFC.

With the playoffs remaining unlikely for the Giants this season, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll should consider selling off some pieces that are not going to be a part of the long-term future of the team. Despite a surprising trip to the playoffs last season and signing Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract, it is still along-term build for Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll and the Giants.

There are some good players left over from the previous general manager Dave Gettleman, with Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas being the main examples. Both of those players received extensions. There are some other quality players that Gettleman acquired as well, but they do not fit the long-term vision, as the roster overall was weak when Schoen took over in 2022.

The NFL trade deadline is coming up on at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. The Giants have a game coming up on Sunday against the New York Jets, so they will either be 3-5 with a win or 2-6 with a loss when the deadline comes. Regardless of whether Brian Daboll and the Giants beat the Jets or not, Joe Schoen's approach to the deadline should not change, as no matter what happens the team will be multiple games under .500 at the time.

There are multiple candidates to be traded away at the deadline, but there is one that the team should absolutely move by Tuesday. Let's get into the one move the Giants and Joe Schoen should make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Giants must trade CB Adoree' Jackson ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline

Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, according to Spotrac. With the Giants investing a lot in their secondary over the last two years by drafting Cor'Dale Flott, Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III.

Adoree' Jackson missed last week's game against the Commanders due to a neck injury. That meant that Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III and even Nick McCloud filled in at times. The group played well, holding the Commanders to seven points. The Giants' pass rush was a big part of that performance, but the young secondary played very well. With the playoffs likely out of the picture, trading Jackson and giving the young players in the secondary more snaps and letting them develop would be a good move for Schoen.

Not to mention, contending teams could use a solid cornerback like Jackson. An example is the Buffalo Bills, who have had their depth at the position tested this season. Kaiir Elam has disappointed as a first-round pick. Jackson would slot in nicely on that defense. Schoen came from Buffalo, and worked under Bills general manager Brandon Beane before taking his job with the Giants.

There are other contenders out there outside of the Bills who could use a cornerback like Jackson. Schoen should have plenty of interest in Jackson and could have leverage when negotiating with teams ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. If Schoen is able to net a pick in the middle rounds of next year's draft, it would be a worthwhile move for the future of the Giants.