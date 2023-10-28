New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to miss his third game in a row this Sunday against the New York Jets due to a neck injury, but he reportedly is not expected to miss the rest of the season, a team source told Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The Giants will not be placing Daniel Jones on injured reserve, and there is a possibility that he will play against the Las Vegas Raiders next week, according to Russini. Jones still has to be cleared for contact with his neck injury, but the Giants do believe he is getting better.

This season has not gone to plan for the Giants after giving Jones a four-year, $160 million contract in the offseason. He struggled through the early part of the season before leaving the loss against the Miami Dolphins with his neck injury. The team sits at 2-5, having just picked up its second win of the season over the Washington Commanders last week. Tyrod Taylor has taken over as quarterback during Jones' absence.

If Tyrod Taylor is able to lead the Giants to another win this week against the Jets, the Giants could have a chance to make a bit of a run in the second half with the schedule they have. It would be a chance for Jones to redeem the rough start to his season.

It will be worth monitoring the injury report next week and whether or not Jones is cleared for contact by then. That will be telling ahead of the game against the Raiders.