The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones again this week, as he works his way back from a neck injury he sustained in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones will miss their game versus the New York Jets, when the two teams fight in the battle of New York.

According to sources, the Giants think Jones could be back in Week 10 for their game versus the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bringing Jones back in time to play Dallas could be cruel to the fifth-year quarterback. When Jones and the Giants played the Cowboys back in Week 1, they were shut out 40-0. Jones was sacked seven times and threw two interceptions as the Cowboys defense absolutely harassed the Giants all night.

A Week 10 return would mean that Jones will miss their Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders as well. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will continue to fill in for Jones these next couple weeks. In two starts, Taylor is 1-1 and could be 2-0, barring a controversial no-call at the end of their 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In the game versus the Bills, Taylor went 24-36 for 200 yards. He followed this up with a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders where he went 18-29 for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Thanks to the return of Saquon Barkley, the improvement of the defense and avoiding interceptions, Taylor has been a suitable fill in.

Prior to his injury, Daniel Jones had completed 68.9% of his passes for 884 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.