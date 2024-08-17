ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Bay Area battle as the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Athletics prediction and pick.

Giants-Athletics Projected Starters

Hayden Birdsong vs. Osvaldo Bido

Hayden Birdsong (3-2) with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Birdsong went 4.1 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would allow five runs and take the loss to the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Birdsong is 2-1 in four starts on the road this year. He has a 6.62 ERA and a .242 opponent batting average.

Osvaldo Bido (3-3) with a 3.92 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Bido went six innings, giving up two hits and a walk. He would take the win over the Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: In three starts at home and seven total appearances, Bido is 1-2. He has a 4.15 ERA and a .235 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Athletics Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -122

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Athletics

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: NBCSCH/SCHN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 15th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 16th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Heliot Ramos leads the way this year. He is hitting .282 on the year with a .340 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs 56 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Ramos has also stolen four bases this year. Matt Chapman is also having a solid year. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .336 on-base percentage. Chapman has 19 home runs and 61 RBIs this year while scoring 82 times. Chapman has also stolen 12 bases. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Michael Conforto. He is hitting .237 on the year with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs. Conforto has also scored 38 times in the year.

Matt Chapman has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .217 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Fitzgerald has also been solid in the last week. He has hit .300 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week. The Giants have also struggled at the plate. They are hitting just .204 in their last seven games, and have scored just 21 runs in those seven games.

Current members of the Giants have five career at-bats against Osvaldo Bido. They have three hits in those at-bats, with LaMonte Wade Jr., Michael Conforto, and Brett Wisley all having hits against Bido.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics scored 23rd in the majors in runs while sitting 25th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .293 this year with 29 home runs and 83 RBIS. He has also stolen seven bases and scored 61 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .230 but with a .295 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 43 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .249 this year with a .330 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 45 RBIS while scoring 57 times this year.

JJ Belday is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .409 in the last week with a .519 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, seven RBIS, and has scored six runs in the last week. Shea Langeliers has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .632 over the last week with a .696 on-base percentage. He has a home run, with four RBIs and three runs scored in the last week. Rounding out the best bats in the last week with Brent Rooker. Rooker is hitting .333 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. The Athletics have hit .267 in the last week with 27 runs scored in six games.

Final Giants-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher in this game has been great this year. Hayden Birdsong has struggled as of late and has struggled heavily on the road. Osvaldo Bido has not been that good at home though. Still, the Athletics offense has been much better as of late. The Athletics are scoring four runs per game, and hitting well. The Giants are scoring just under three a game and struggling at the plate. That will be the difference in this one. Take the Athletics.

Final Giants-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-164)