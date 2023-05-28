Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Miller Park. We are in Milwaukee, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Giants-Brewers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Giants defeated the Brewers 3-1 on Saturday. Now, the Giants will attempt to complete a four-game sweep against a team that is struggling to hit the baseball. The Giants started their scoring in the first when Michael Conforto drove home a run on a sacrifice fly. Then, there was no scoring until the seventh inning when the Brewers tied it on a single by Victor Caratini. But the Giants retook the lead in the eighth inning when Mitch Haniger blasted a two-run bomb to deep center field to put the Giants ahead 3-1.

Camilo Doval came into the game to close it out in the ninth. However, things did not start so well when he allowed a leadoff double to Brian Anderson. Doval got Jesse Winker to ground out, and it moved Anderson to third. Regardless, he hunkered down and struck out Tyrone Taylor and then got Brice Turang to ground out to complete the save.

Logan Well had a great game, tossing seven innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out 11. Meanwhile, Corbin Burnes tossed seven innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out eight and walking three. Peter Strzelecki came into the game and allowed the game-winning homer in the eighth.

Alex Cobb comes into the game today with a record of 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA, with 52 strikeouts and 14 walks. Ultimately, he went seven innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out eight in a win against the Minnesota Twins. Colin Rea will take the mound today for the Brewers with a record of 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA, with 29 strikeouts and 15 walks. Recently, he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out four in a win over the Houston Astros.

Here are the Giants-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+130)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-156)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

TV: BSWI

Stream: MLB

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have enjoyed playing the Brewers in this series. Now, they have a chance to sweep them, and have done it with timely hitting and great pitching. But the offense has showcased their abilities throughout the series.

Lamonte Wade is batting .265 with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and 22 runs. Ultimately, he went 1 for 4 with a run and is 4 for 15 in this series. J.D. Davis is hitting .278 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 21 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 3 yesterday and 4 for 14 in this series. Conforto is batting .241 with 11 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 31 runs. Additionally, he had an RBI yesterday. These three are part of an offense that ranks 16th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, 17th in runs, sixth in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage.

The Giants have had slightly above-average pitching. Now, they sit at 11th in team ERA. Doval has been effective as the closer, tossing five straight scoreless outings and not allowing a run in nine of his last 1o games.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can continue to hit well. Additionally, they cover if they continue taking down the Milwaukee hitters.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are struggling to hit the baseball, and it is costing them games. Now, they must find ways to hit the baseball to prevent a sweep. The Brewers have managed two runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez is batting .259 with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 20 runs. Furthermore, he is 2 for 7 in this series. Christian Yelich is hitting .257 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 34 runs. However, he is just 1 for 9 in this series. The Brewers have struggled without Willy Adames, who is out with an injury.

There has been some inconsistency in the bullpen. Likewise, they surrendered the game-winning home run yesterday and struggled massively in the games on Thursday and Friday. The Brewers must find a way to get the ball to Devin Williams, who is 3-0 with a 0.59 ERA with seven saves.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can hit the baseball and get an early lead. Then, their bullpen must pick it up.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick

It is easier to trust Cobb more than Rea. Therefore, expect the Giants to come into Miller Park and complete the sweep.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+130)