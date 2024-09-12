ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Giants will head to Landover, Maryland, on Sunday to face the Washington Commanders. It's an NFC East showdown as we share our NFL odds series and make a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Giants lost 28-6 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Unfortunately, they fell behind early and could not keep up. Daniel Jones was brutal in Week 1, going 22 for 42 with 186 yards passing and two interceptions while rushing just six times for 15 yards. Devin Singletary also struggled, running 10 times for 37 yards on a 3.7-yard per carry clip. Meanwhile, rookie Malik Nabers had a modest debut, catching five passes for 66 yards. Wan'dale Robinson led the Giants with six catches for 44 yards on 12 targets.

The Giants finished with 14 first downs and went 7 for 18 on third downs overall. New York also turned the ball over twice and allowed five sacks. Likewise, the defense forced two turnovers and registered a sack. The Giants also had nine penalties.

The Commanders lost 37-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, they fell behind 16-7 at halftime and could not catch up. Jayden Daniels was up-and-down in his NFL debut. He went 17 for 24 with 184 yards passing while rushing 16 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. struggled, rushing 12 times for 40 yards and caught three passes for 49 yards. Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler made his Commanders' debut, rushing twice for 10 yards and catching four passes for 52 yards.

The Commanders finished with 22 first downs. Unfortunately, they only went 2 for 8 on third downs. Washington was clean with the football, not turning the ball over. However, the line allowed two sacks. The defense did not force a turnover and registered one sack. The Commanders also had seven penalties. Moreover, they lost the time of possession 33:41 to 26:19.

The Giants lead the head-to-head series 108-71-5. Furthermore, they swept the Commanders last season. New York has won three in a row. Likewise, they are 7-2-1 over the past 10 games, and 4-1 in five showdowns at FedEx Field.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Commanders Odds

New York Giants: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

Washington Commanders: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Commanders

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants looked downright awful last weekend. However, despite their lack of talent, they seem to do well against the Commanders yearly. New York enjoys this showdown, and their offense must show up.

Jones has not looked good at all. Regardless, he does well against the Commanders. Jones is 5-1-1 against them, with a 98 quarterback rating and 1,510 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Thus, there is great potential for Jones to do well against a defense that still does not look good. Singletary needs to do more on the ground. Subsequently, running the ball successfully will help the offense get going. Running the ball well can also open up chances for Nabers.

The defense did not play that well last weekend. Now, they must face a quarterback who can run everywhere. While Daniels is not yet a big threat to throw the ball, he can still do some damage.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can run the ball and take down some time on the clock. Then, they must make Daniels uncomfortable and force him into mistakes.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Commanders struggled mightily against the Buccaneers last weekend. Unfortunately, nothing worked, and even the new rookie quarterback could not make up for it.

Daniels hopes to do more. While he ran the ball well, it was not enough for the Commanders to take an edge. Robinson must do more. Significantly, he has some experience against the Giants, rushing 58 times for 281 yards and a touchdown in four games. When he can run the ball, the Commanders usually thrive. But they need Terry McLaurin to do more. Sadly, he went missing last weekend. McLaurin had 61 receptions for 783 yards for three touchdowns over nine games.

The defense could not stop the pass last weekend, allowing the Bucs to march down the field. Ultimately, they must figure out their issues quickly and establish some kind of pressure.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can establish the run, with Daniels moving the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must create some pass rush.

Final Giants-Commanders Prediction & Pick

This is the toughest matchup of the week. Somehow, the Giants have dominated this series, even when they have not been particularly good. While the Commanders are also awful, they seem to have slightly more punch than the Giants. It would not be surprising to see the Giants steal this one again and show the Commanders they still own them. But Daniels seems to offer something new. He will find a way to get the job done with his arm or his legs.

Final Giants-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Washington Commanders -1.5 (-105)