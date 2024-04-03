The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Giants Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Dodgers.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are 6-2 through eight games. Oh, that must mean Shohei Ohtani is raking, right? Wrong. Ohtani is still looking for his first home run of the season. One can pretty easily come to the conclusion that the betting scandal swirling around him has become quite a distraction, regardless of Ohtani's precise role (or lack thereof) in the series of events. Whether innocent or guilty, Ohtani's proximity to the situation has undeniably clouded his mind and prevented him from being the relaxed, clear-headed athlete who performs at his best with a natural fluidity which pops off the screen. Ohtani is pressing, trying to hit the ball a million miles instead of simply meeting the ball squarely. Given the Ohtani power outage, one might reasonably think the Dodgers — who are not getting the most out of their offense and still have injuries to their pitching staff — would be in a bad place.
No, they're not. They're 6-2. It's happening partly because Mookie Betts is mashing the ball. It's happening because Teoscar Hernandez is swatting home runs. It's happening because Max Muncy completed a four-run comeback against the Cardinals this past Sunday with a game-winning bomb in the bottom of the eighth. It's happening because the Dodgers won a bullpen game on Tuesday against San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb. The Dodgers are finding ways to win games in which a lot of things are going against them. They play in a tough division, but so far they are finding answers without Ohtani destroying baseballs. It's one of the more interesting plot points of the young MLB season.
Here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds
San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-105)
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-114)
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT
*Watch Giants-Dodgers LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread
The Dodgers are bound to endure some regression. Ohtani isn't slugging, the rotation is already thin enough that manager Dave Roberts had to resort to a bullpen game on Tuesday. The Giants have lost the last two games against the Dodgers. In a contentious rivalry, sweeps of series are not easy to come by. Even if the pitching matchup might not seem to favor San Francisco, the rhythms of baseball are such that picking a team to avoid a sweep is often easier to do than picking a team to complete a sweep. The Giants are due for a breakout game after frankly playing three bad games in a row. This is a good bounce-back spot.
Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread
The Dodgers have been very resourceful this season, as noted above. Now they get to send their 2024 staff ace and big offseason acquisition Tyler Glasnow to the mound. Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urias have all been injured or otherwise unavailable for this team, forcing the Dodgers to adopt a patchwork rotation, but with Glasnow, the Dodgers have their meal-ticket starter on the hill. The best version of this Los Angeles team should regularly emerge with Glasnow taking the bump.
Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers are a really good team, sending their best healthy starter to the mound. Don't overcomplicate it. Take the Dodgers.
Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5