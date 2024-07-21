The San Francisco Giants will conclude a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field. The air is thin as we share our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Rockies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Giants-Rockies Projected Starters

Hayden Birdsong vs. Austin Gomber

Hayden Birdsong (1-0) with a 3.72 ERA

Last Start: Birdsong was efficient in his last outing, going five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits, striking out three, and walking three in a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins.

2024 Road Splits: Birdsong is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA over two starts on the road this season.

Austin Gomber (2-6) with a 4.61 ERA

Last Start: Gomber went five innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs and seven hits, striking out five, and walking one in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Gomber has relished in the thin air of Colorado, going 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA over eight starts at Coors Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -154

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 10.5 (-115)

Under: 10.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have struggled to stay alive in the wildcard race and are playing mediocre baseball right now. Unfortunately, not much has gone right for them this season, as they have dealt with inconsistency and injuries. Some of their players will have to step up, and some may get their chance in one of the best hitters' ballparks in baseball.

Lamonte Wade did his past on Friday, going 1 for 5. But it wasn't enough on this night, as the Giants mustered only three runs. Jorge Soler did a decent job at the leadoff spot, going 1 for 5. However, he scored once, as there was no consistency for him or the rest of the lineup. Heliot Ramos has emerged as a good hitter for the Giants. Ultimately, he went 1 for 4 on Friday with a double. Matt Chapman is the sixth hitter in the lineup. Significantly, he went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk on Friday.

Hicks will need to avoid making mistakes against a lineup that may be weak but can still pound the baseball. He represents a rotation that is just 22nd in team ERA. When Hicks finishes his outing, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 26th in baseball in team ERA. Camilo Duval must do a better job of shutting down games, as he is 3-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 17 saves in 21 chances.

The Giants will cover the spread if their bats can awaken and deliver some high-scoring innings. Then, they need a good outing from Hicks and for the bullpen to avoid collapsing down the stretch.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are the worst team in the National League and have had a season to forget. Sadly, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong this season. There are still some gems in this lineup who can batter the baseball.

Ryan McMahon is the best player on the team and might not be a member of the Rockies for long if the trade rumors are true. Until then, he can continue producing. Somehow, the Rockies won on Friday despite McMahon going 0 for 3 with a strikeout and two walks. Expect McMahon to try to clobber the baseball in this one. Meanwhile, Charlie Blackmon looks to get on base again after going 0 for 3 with two walks on Friday. On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar was the star, hitting a home run and driving in two against the Giants. Now, he hopes to replicate that production in this one.

Gomber has not had a stellar season. Unfortunately, he has struggled in his career, going just 2-4 with a 7.27 ERA over eight starts. Gomber will need to do well before turning over the ball to the worst bullpen in baseball. Unfortunately, this bullpen has not done a good job, with no one sustaining the closer's role.

The Rockies will cover the spread if they can avoid leaving nine runners on the basepaths again. Furthermore, they need Gomber to avoid making mistakes against this lineup.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Giants came into Saturday with a 46-52 mark against the run line. Despite being the worst team in the National League, the Rockies were also 48-50 against the run line. But the Giants are also 25-22 against the run line on the road, while the Rockies are 25-21 at home. The Giants are 5-2 against the run line this season against the Rockies and 2-2 on the road. For those reasons, we believe the Giants will get the job done and cover the spread.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)