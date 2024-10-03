ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks battle in this Week 5 matchup. Both teams try to rebound after disappointing primetime losses in Week 4. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Giants started their season with back-to-back losses to the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns. It looked like another long season for New York, but they've turned it around in their past two games. They defeated the Cleveland Browns, then battled right to the end in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

The Seahawks suffered their season's first loss on Monday Night Football last week when the Detroit Lions erupted for 42 points. It was a rude awakening for Seattle, who has beaten some bottom-feeder teams like the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and the struggling Miami Dolphins. The Seahawks will get a favorable matchup again in this game against the 1-3 Giants.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Seahawks Odds

New York Giants: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Seattle Seahawks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks' defense allowed 42 points to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, which wouldn't be concerning since the Lions are one of the top offenses in football. However, facing the Lions and having a short turnaround before playing another game will benefit the Giants in this game. The Giants will need all the help they can get if Malik Nabers is out of the game, and it'll be intriguing to see if Daniel Jones' stat line of 281 yards on 29 completions can be replicated without his top target in the lineup.

Wan'Dale Jones will be the catalyst for Jones, as his 11 receptions for the Giants on Sunday night were nothing to complain about.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks are one of the top passing teams in the league, but that could change in this game. The Giants have been worse at defending the rush this season, which should set up Kenneth Walker III nicely. Walker returned after a two-game absence and rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Lions in a losing effort.

The Seahawks have been beating bad teams, and the Giants qualify as one of those. One concern is they failed to cover in two of their three victories, but that could just mean that people are undervaluing them in this spot.

Final Giants-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The Giants won't have their biggest offensive weapon in this game after he left the Dallas Cowboys matchup with a concussion. Nabers helped the Giants stay in that game against the Cowboys with a heroic performance, but the offense surrounding Daniel Jones could be too weak to overcome. You can trust the Seahawks' weapons much more in this game, including Walker who showed no signs of rust after his absence.

The Giants looked good against the Cowboys' rushing attack last Sunday but the matchup against Walker won't be easy. Sometimes deciding which side to land on is as simple as who has the better weapons available, and the addition of Walker vs. the absence of Nabers should push the Seahawks over the top on their home field. Take the Seahawks to cover this spread before it rises to over a touchdown.

Final Giants-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seahawks -6.5 (-110)