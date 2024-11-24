The New York Giants will take the field on Sunday without their former starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, for the first time this season, but wide receiver Malik Nabers has made it clear he intends to suit up despite a lingering groin injury. Nabers’ commitment to playing through injury is a much-needed boost for the Giants, who will rely on backup quarterback Brandon Allen against a tough Green Bay Packers defense. The rookie wideout, known for his explosive playmaking ability, has been vital to the Giants' offense this season, providing a reliable target in the passing game.

“Giants WR Malik Nabers (groin), Bears RB D’Andre Swift (groin), and Bears WR Keenan Allen (ankle) – all of whom are listed as questionable – all have said they plan to play Sunday,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Nabers’ availability hasn’t come without challenges. The wide receiver did not practice on Friday, raising concerns about his ability to handle a full workload on game day. The team has been cautious, with head coach Brian Daboll emphasizing the importance of player health. Despite the limited preparation, Nabers’ decision to play could significantly impact an offense that has struggled with consistency.

While Nabers works through his groin issue, other Giants players appear to be trending in the right direction. Defensive standout Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, returned as a full participant by the end of the week. Thibodeaux’s presence will be crucial for a defense tasked with slowing down the Packers' balanced attack.

Malik Nabers will play for the Giants on Sunday with Tommy DeVito under center

On the flip side, Daniel Jones' absence will force the Giants to adapt their game plan. Brandon Allen will lean heavily on players like Saquon Barkley and tight end Darren Waller to carry the offensive load, but Nabers’ presence provides a downfield threat that could help keep Green Bay’s defense honest.

The Giants face a pivotal game as they try to remain in playoff contention. At 5-6, every game counts, and having Nabers on the field is a positive sign for a team that can’t afford another major setback. Even at less than 100%, his ability to stretch the field and create separation could be the difference against a Packers secondary known for its aggressive play.

As the Giants adjust to life without Daniel Jones, the commitment from players like Malik Nabers to push through adversity sends a strong message. Whether it’s enough to secure a win in Green Bay remains to be seen, but Nabers' determination highlights the fight still alive in New York’s locker room.