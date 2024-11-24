The New York Giants are in the market for a starting quarterback. After cutting ties with longtime starter Daniel Jones on Friday, the Giants began the process of homing in on their quarterback of the future. On Saturday, representatives of the team were in Miami taking in a college football game.

The Giants attended the Miami Hurricanes matchup against Wake Forest, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. The team was there to scout Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who’s expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 draft.

Of course, the Giants weren’t alone as a number of NFL teams sent scouts to South Florida for Saturday’s game. But New York could very well end up with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and it’s no secret the team is desperate for a franchise quarterback.

At 2-8 entering Week 12, the Giants are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans for the second-worst record in the NFL. If the draft were held today, the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars would have the first pick.

NFL scouts witnessed Miami’s 42-14 destruction of Wake Forest on Saturday. Ward played well, going 27/38 for 280 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He added a score on the ground as well despite accounting for -5 rushing yards on the day.

The Giants are eyeing Miami’s Cam Ward as their QB of the future

It was a memorable day for the senior QB as Ward broke Miami’s record for passing yards in a season. Bernie Kosar had held the record of 3,642 passing yards for 40 years before Ward surpassed him Saturday. In his first season with the Hurricanes, Ward has also set the record for completions and touchdown passes as he’s led Miami to a 10-1 record.

The Giants are looking to the draft for their next franchise quarterback. Earlier this week, New York made the decision to bench Jones ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract prior to the 2023 season. But the sixth-year passer failed to show signs of improvement this season, throwing for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions in 10 games as New York’s starting quarterback.

With the team buried in last place in the NFC East, the Giants decided to turn to backup QB Tommy DeVito. While Jones has not played well, the injury guarantee in his contract also factored into the team’s decision. If Jones continued playing and got hurt, the Giants would be on the hook for $23 million in 2025.

Jones was gracious when discussing his benching. But rather than accept the fourth-string quarterback role, the veteran signal caller asked the Giants for his release. That request was granted.

Jones is expected to clear waivers and catch on with another team on a short term deal. The Tommy DeVito era will begin on Sunday against the Buccaneers as the Giants keep an eye on the college ranks for their next longterm starter.