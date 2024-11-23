When a quarterback compiles a 24-44-1 record and more than 70 turnovers in 70 regular season games, he does not usually get to map out his immediate future. Daniel Jones is not a typical signal-caller, though. He parlayed a promising campaign and superb playoff performance into a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023 (not all was guaranteed). Now, as the former top-10 draft pick prepares to enter the open market, he is intent on salvaging his reputation.

The best way to do that is by joining a franchise with a winning culture and talented roster. Jones is looking to wrap up the 2024-25 NFL season on a “playoff-contending team,” according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Las Vegas Raiders or Tennessee Titans could each use another guy in their QB room, potentially a new starter, but the 27-year-old out of Charlotte, North Carolina seemingly prefers to be a backup on a competitive squad.

When taking into account the aforementioned huge contract Jones signed last year, Giants should at least acknowledge his business savvy. He is proving as much again with this reported plan. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and others serve as strong evidence of the significant benefit a change of environment can have on a QB. There could be some intriguing options for Jones if he decides to hold out for a contender.

Where could Daniel Jones wind up for the rest of this season?

The Giants marked the end of the “Danny Dimes” era in New York when they benched him in favor of Tommy DeVito. Jones then opted to formally bring down the guillotine himself, requesting his release on Friday. Because no reasonable owner will want to pay the remaining $11.8 million left on his contract for this season, the former Duke Blue Devils standout will clear waivers on Monday. When he does, a couple of teams should come a-calling.

The Baltimore Ravens immediately jump out as a possible landing spot. Lamar Jackson has stayed healthy since inking his mega deal, but management would be wise to install a more practical insurance plan in the event the two-time MVP suffers an untimely injury. Although the Ravens' ceiling shrinks dramatically in such a devastating scenario, Jones at least offers the rushing upside that Jackson consistently adds to the offense. Moreover, he could lean on the impressive crop of talent that lines up for Baltimore.

Daniel Jones can also potentially slot in as the backup for the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals or San Francisco 49ers. His awful touchdown-interception ratio this year (eight TDs, seven picks in 10 games) definitely warrants a sense of uneasiness, but the combination of solid coaching and a respectable roster has worked wonders before.

Resisting the urge to jump right back onto the field as a starting quarterback might increase the chances of a Daniel Jones redemption arc coming to fruition some time in the future. The pivotal next chapter of his career is set to be written.