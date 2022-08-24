Gilbert Arenas has not shied away from the spotlight since walking away from the NBA. Arenas, who hosts his own podcast and often features as a guest on various others, shared an absolutely absurd story from his days with the Warriors, via VladTV. During the interview, Arenas recanted a story about his days with the Warriors, during which he made a pair of famous rappers very unhappy, causing them to lose a six-figure bet… on purpose. Arenas told the story of how he went out of his way to ensure rappers Ja Rule and Irv Gotti lost a $175,000 bet they placed on the Warriors to cover the spread.

Arenas revealed that he had caught wind of the fact that Irv Gotti and Ja Rule had placed a massive wager on the Houston Rockets to cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors. After Ja Rule began chirping at Arenas, the point guard made it his mission to ensure the rappers did not go home with pockets full of cash.

Arenas admitted he didn’t know exactly what the spread was, but he heaved a half-court shot at the buzzer that found the bottom of the net.

“I came down and shot it,” Arenas said. “And I could see the disappointment in their face. I won. I won the game. We’re going back to the locker room, and I’m sitting there like, ‘Yeah, I hurt somebody’s feelings today.'”

Gotti and Ja Rule made an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, at which point they revealed just how much they lost, a staggering $175,000.

“Knowing how much money he put on it, I’m pretty sure… I’m happy I’m alive at this point,” Gilbert Arenas joked.

While the Warriors lost the game to the Rockets, Arenas was satisfied knowing he committed highway robbery against two of the Murder Inc. label’s biggest stars.