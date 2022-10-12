Gisele Bündchen appears to make subtle jab at Tom Brady with IG comment amid divorce rumors

Rumors have been swirling for a bit now about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s rocky relationship, with recent reports saying they’ve both hired divorce lawyers. Bündchen recently added more fuel to the fire with a comment on an Instagram post.

Earlier this week, life coach Jay Shetty posted a quote from his upcoming book on his page: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Gisele Bündchen took note and responded with a single emoji, as noted by the IG account Comments By Celebs:

The fact that Tom Brady decided to retire from the NFL and then unretire after just two months is clearly weighing on Bündchen and this relationship. She thought he was going to be spending more time with the family while not taking an NFL pounding anymore, but instead he couldn’t stay away from the game he loves.

Brady did take a hiatus from training camp to vacation with his family, but evidently that didn’t fix the issue. While nothing is official on the divorce front, things seem to be trending that way.

Gisele Bündchen recently covered up a tattoo dedicated to Brady and also has been photographed without her wedding ring of late. They do share two kids together, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, and Brady also has one child from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

We’ll see if this power couple will be able to reconcile, or if Bündchen is truly too fed up with making all these sacrifices for Brady’s career.