The name and sex of Gisele Bündchen's new bundle of joy has reportedly been revealed. The supermodel welcomed her third baby and her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente this week but has remained mum on giving the public any details surrounding the sex and name of their child.

According to PEOPLE, the couple welcomed a baby boy and has chosen “River” for their child’s middle name. The first name has yet been made public.

The middle name follows a trend as the former Victoria's Secret supermodel also has two children with ex-husband Tom Brady who have nature-like middle names. She shares Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15 with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady also shares a son Jack, 17, from his former relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and Vakente met in 2021 after the model began taking jiu-jitsu classes with Valente. They started their romantic relationship in 2023, a year after the model's divorce with Brady

News about Bündchen's baby was first reported by TMZ on Wednesday and that she and the baby are doing well but no further information has been made public at the time.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source told PEOPLE when it was announced Bündchen was expecting.

How has Tom Brady responded to Gisele Bündchen's baby news?

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen decided to split in 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he added. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

As for the news surrounding Bündchen's pregnancy, a source revealed that the NFL legend was shocked when he found out that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend.

“Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung,” the insider told DailyMail.com. ‘Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time.'

“There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset,” the insider continued. “It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen.”

However, it has been reported that Brady is “happy” for his ex. Page Six reports that he wishes her nothing but the best, and that he called to congratulate her.