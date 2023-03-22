Following the highly publicized divorce between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, it was a foregone conclusion that speculation would circle on their potential next partners – whether true or not.

Bündchen isn’t blind to the ordeal, understanding that the media would “attach her to anything” given her newly single status after over a decade of being together. One rumor linked Gisele to Brady’s friend and billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, which she admits left her “devastated,” she revealed after her recent sitdown with Vanity Fair.

“I have zero relationship with him in any way,” Gisele Bündchen says of Jeffrey Soffer, adding that she has not so much as laid eyes on him in over six months. “He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend.” I tell Bündchen that I’d questioned myself whether she’d date someone so close to Brady. “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy,” she says. I can almost hear her grimace. “I mean, puh-leeze.” She especially resented the implication that she’d strategically date Soffer, a 55-year-old billionaire: “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady don’t appear to be on the verge of getting back together, but that doesn’t mean either of them is raring to get back on the scene to find someone new. Both appear to be trying to figure out life without the other, dealing with the outside whispers in the process.