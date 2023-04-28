Stranger Things Season 4 breakout Joseph Quinn has been cast in Gladiator 2 and will star alongside Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Barry Keoghan.

Deadline reported that Quinn had been cast in Gladiator 2 as Emperor Caracalla. They also reported that Connie Nielsen closed a deal to return to the role of Lucilla — Maximus’s former lover.

Joseph Quinn joins a loaded cast with other rising stars such as Mescal and Keoghan, but the film also stars a legend in Washington. The film will be helmed by Scott, who’s returning after directing the first film over two decades ago,

The first Gladiator film starred Russell Crowe and was a box office and critical success. It grossed over $460 million and won Best Picture at the Oscars. While Crowe won’t be in the sequel, he’s leaving it in very capable hands.

Stranger Things Season 4 saw the debut of Eddie Munson (Quinn), who became a fan-favorite character. He’ll also be starring in A Quiet Place: Day One for Paramount from the mind of John Krasinski. That’s another stacked film that’ll see Quinn act alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.

Fellow Gladiator 2 co-stars such as Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been making waves lately. Both are coming off of Oscar-nominated performances — Mescal for Aftersun and Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin — and are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The latter also appeared in The Batman as The Joker — one of the most iconic characters of all time.

Gladiator 2 will be released on November 22, 2024.