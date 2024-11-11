While Ridley Scott's 2000 movie Gladiator never needed a sequel, the Paul Mescal-led Gladiator II makes as good of a case as possible to justify its existence.

For what it's worth, Gladiator II ups the ante with its action and intensity. Scott brings a bigger spectacle and even better visuals than the first, even if the sequel largely follows its predecessor's formula.

So, expectations need to be adjusted going into the movie. Gladiator II does not break new ground with its story — it is practically the same as the last movie — but it looks bigger and is even more visceral.

Gladiator II review

Years after the events of the first movie, Lucius (Paul Mescal) lives a peaceful life with his wife and child in Numidia. On one fateful day, Roman soldiers led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) invade their land.

An epic battle follows. Despite their best efforts, Mescal and his men are unsuccessful in their defense. They kill his wife, and he is enslaved.

Like his father, Lucius decides to fight his way to freedom. Macrinus (Denzel Washington) seemingly takes Lucius under his wing after seeing his potential. He promises to help Lucius get his revenge on Acacius.

Gladiator II starts strong with the first invasion. It does not take long before Lucius fights again after he is enslaved. If one thing is for sure, Gladiator II is better-paced than two of Scott's other recent movies, Alien: Covenant and House of Gucci, which is a relief.

Scott's latest movie has a runtime of 148 minutes, which, to be fair, is shorter than The Last Duel, House of Gucci, and Napoleon. And yet, it does not drag on.

It is a testament to Scott's direction and David Scarpa's script, which does not assume the audience has never seen the first movie. Like Joker: Folie à Deux, Gladiator II opens with an animated sequence that explains its predecessor. However, this time, a more artistic approach is taken, with a beautiful watercolor painting taking you through Maximus' story.

Assuming viewers know the lore, at least loosely, and giving that brief recap opens up the rest of the movie. There are a few flashbacks, but they are used to show the parallels between Maximus and Lucius, in case you do not recognize them yourself.

Paul Mescal: leading man

While Russell Crowe's portrayal of Maximus will forever be iconic, Paul Mescal solidifies himself as the next leading man in Hollywood. If you have not seen Aftersun, it is worth a watch for Mescal's performance.

But Gladiator II is Mescal's first foray into blockbuster filmmaking. It will likely give him a new level of exposure he has not yet seen. Luckily, he gives a ferocious performance that is also grounded.

Lucius is filled with rage that slowly rises to the surface throughout. You know there is more beneath his hard shell as he rarely speaks and is cagey about his past.

Ever the skeptic, Lucius questions Macrinus for asking about his past: “Why does my past matter if my future is to die for you in the arena?”

Nothing will top “Are you not entertained?” But Mescal has a similarly cold line delivery late in Gladiator II. It is not as iconic but does give him his Oscar-reel moment.

Hopefully, Gladiator is the biggest franchise Mescal joins. His talents are great for smaller movies like All of Us Strangers, but he also has the capability of an actual leading man. Many give similar praise to the likes of Barry Keoghan or Glen Powell, but Mescal may be better than both.

Denzel Washington and the supporting cast shine as well

I'm not sure Denzel Washington can give a bad performance, and that streak continues in Gladiator II. A former slave, Macrinus is sneaking in the background of the senate, waiting to make his move. He also shares some great scenes with Mescal.

The biggest surprise is the physicality of the role. While, yes, Washington recently starred in the third Equalizer movie, he is not running around with a gun in Gladiator II. Even in The Equalizer 3, his age was starting to show.

There is a sequence towards the end of the movie that proves Washington still has it. Whether body doubles were used is another story, but the effort should be applauded. He dove into the role of Macrinus and gives one of his best recent performances.

Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen, the emotional anchor of the movie

Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius. There is more to his character than meets the eye, leading to a surprising twist involving a key character. While he may have been somewhat miscast, his physicality makes up for his other shortcomings. He has several good fight sequences, especially with Mescal.

The character needs more time to develop than what is provided in Gladiator II. He is a somewhat misunderstood character, but the biggest flaw in Scarpa's script is not giving more time to Acacius to shine. He would have benefitted from more background instead of exposition-dumping in one pivotal scene late in the movie.

The biggest return from the first entry is Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Throughout Gladiator II, you see how Lucilla is being strung along by the emperors. She may have power, but it is easily manipulated.

Nielsen is the emotional anchor of the movie. Her scenes with Mescal stand above the rest, thanks to both of their performances. Nielsen's Lucilla deserves a spin-off movie, as a lot has happened since the events of the first Gladiator.

Should you watch Gladiator II?

Again, Gladiator never needed a sequel. Gladiator II justifies its existence through its top-notch visuals, aside from a few CGI mammals. But this is how blockbusters should look, with action sequences that feel real and practical.

Gladiator II is the second recent Paul Mescal joint (after Aftersun) with dream sequences near the ocean. Those scenes are just one of the many examples of Ridley Scott's brilliance as he almost borrows from The Seventh Seal.

And anything in the Colosseum is awesome. From the choreography to the camerawork, Scott does some of his best work in the arena. No doubt he was in his bag when making Gladiator II.

The commitment to making a practical Colosseum greatly works in its favor. Scott never compromises his vision, even if it costs over $300 million.

When they said that guys think about their Roman Empire, they must have been talking about Gladiator II. I was initially skeptical of the prospect of a sequel, but I am glad it is here.

Grade: A-

Gladiator II will be released on November 22.