Pepsi has returned with a new campaign blending NFL excitement and “Gladiator II” themes, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce. Titled “Make Your Gameday Epic,” this ad marks a significant departure from the 2003 “Roman Empire” commercial that showcased Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Pink, Thewrap reports. This time, Megan Thee Stallion takes center stage as Empress Megan, commanding NFL stars in a visually spectacular battle that brings together the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Iconic Collaboration with a Modern Twist

The latest Pepsi ad kicks off with Lamorne Morris and Jake Lacy discovering a can of Pepsi Zero Sugar, which magically transforms into a Colosseum. Empress Megan Thee Stallion leads a group of NFL gladiators, including Travis Kelce, in an epic showdown where they vie for her favor and a refreshing sip of Pepsi. The ad incorporates a new song by Megan, starting with a nod to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” adding a modern twist to the classic anthem.

Megan Thee Stallion expressed her excitement about the campaign, noting, “I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the legends who appeared in this Gladiator campaign 20 years ago and proud to have carved my own new legacy.” She emphasized how the campaign merges music, sports, and entertainment in a way that sets off the new NFL season.

A Grand Promotional Push

The campaign, produced by Ridley Scott Associates and Paramount Brand Studio and directed by Jake Scott, represents one of Pepsi’s most ambitious promotional efforts. Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution at Paramount Pictures, highlighted the campaign’s scale and its role in marketing the new “Gladiator II” film. Jenny Danzi, head of brand marketing at Pepsi, also praised the campaign for its scale and cultural impact, stating it would be a major presence everywhere consumers shop.

The “Make Your Gameday Epic” campaign with Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce promises to captivate audiences with its blend of sports, film, and music, setting the stage for an exciting NFL season.