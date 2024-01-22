Glen Powell teased as much as he could about Top Gun 3.

Top Gun 3 is coming after the second film, Maverick, made nearly $1.5 billion at the box office. Glen Powell, who stars as “Hangman” in the sequel, recently spoke about the next film.

“There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon”

Speaking to Variety at Sundance, Powell revealed he knows just as much as fans about Top Gun 3.

“People looked at me like I knew what was going on,” he said. “There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me.

“I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, [Tom] Cruise, and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don't know when I'll be going back…I'm sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future,” he concluded.

In the last film, Powell played LT Jake “Hangman” Seresin, this generation's equivalent to “Iceman” (Val Kilmer). He starred in Maverick alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and, of course, Cruise.

Top Gun: Maverick was the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film. Tom Cruise once again returned to the academy while training a new generation of pilots including the song of his best friend (played by Teller).

It was one of the biggest hits of last year. The film was the second-highest-grossing film of 2022 behind James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, another long-awaited sequel.

Top Gun continued Glen Powell's rise to stardom. He recently starred in Anyone But You and Hit Man. Coming up, he will star in another long-awaited sequel, Twisters.