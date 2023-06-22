Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North are rewarding the weirdos that are fans of Goat Simulator 3 with some new free content with its summer-themed update, now available on PC via the Epic Games Store, on the PlayStation, and on the Xbox consoles.

Fans will immediately feel the summer vibes with the summer-themed main menu. But by digging deeper, fans will find 28 new pieces of goat gear that they could collect and use to customize Pilgor the goat's appearance. However, these cosmetics don't simply change Pilgor's look but also add some silly new stuff. Take a look at what Coffee Stain has cooked up:

3D Glasses – Experience the world in anaglyph 3D.

Inflatable Floater – A squeaky ring for all your squeaky needs.

Shady Shades – Goats need to protect their eyes from the sun, too!

Svensk Folkdräkt Set – An elegant Swedish folk outfit.

Goatkini – Yes, you read that right.

Ice Cream Headwear – Cool off with some ice cream on your head. Yum!

Flowery Goat Set – Colourful as can be.

Holiday Dad Outfit – Socks and sandals included.

Keep an eye out for the new and unique effects that these cosmetics and free content that players could enjoy from this new, free summer update. There's more fun and mayhem to be had in this completely bonkers game.

“Goats are like us humans in a lot of ways – they scream for ice cream, wear stylish shades, and love to party, so we wanted to reflect those things in the new gear choices for the summer update. We’ve included a goat-load of new stuff and can’t wait to see the stylish combos all you kids come up with!” says Coffee Stain North Creative Director Santiago Ferrero.

Goat Simulator 3 currently has a 71 Metascore on Metacritic for PC, 68 on the PS5, and 78 on the Xbox Series X. The game arrived on November 17, 2022.