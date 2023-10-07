Singer Jason Derulo is facing a lawsuit filed by Emaza Gibson, a young female artist who claims she was recruited to his record label, Future History, and subjected to sexual harassment, according to Insider. The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 3, also names Derulo's manager, Frank Harris, as well as Atlantic Records and RCA Records as defendants.

According to the complaint, Derulo recruited Gibson in 2021 for a venture between his label and Atlantic Records, telling her that he needed to sign a new artist for Atlantic. However, the lawsuit alleges that after recruiting Gibson, Derulo repeatedly made romantic advances towards her, including inviting her to drinks or dinner.

The lawsuit also claims that Jason Derulo told Gibson that in order to succeed in the music industry, she had to take part in what he referred to as “goat skin and fish scales,” which is allegedly a reference to sex rituals and cocaine. Gibson later sought mental health treatment and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gibson also alleges that Derulo became physically aggressive towards her when she arrived late to a recording session due to traffic. When she reported this to Harris, she was allegedly told that Derulo had the right to become angry with her.

The lawsuit seeks various damages, including general, punitive, compensatory, and special damages such as medical expenses. It also claims that Gibson's complaints about Derulo to Atlantic's human resources department were ignored, and she was subsequently informed that her employment with Atlantic and Future was terminated in September 2022.