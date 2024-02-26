Director Takashi Yamazaki from Godzilla Minus One already has some ideas brewing for a sequel.
Though it's not official that there will be one, Takashi looks pretty open and eager to work on it if it comes to light. He discussed all about it in an interview with Empire.
Takashi Yamazaki on a Godzilla Minus One sequel
“I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like,” he said. “I know that Shikishima's war seems over, and we've reached this state of peace and calm — but perhaps [it's the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them.”
The director wants to keep the human element in the films, knowing how big of a spectacle (no pun intended) giant monsters battling it out are.
“I don't know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama, and that challenge is something that I'd like to explore,” he added.
The director said, “When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component.”
Godzilla Minus One is a massive hit, bringing in $55.1M in domestic box office revenue. It currently has a 98% Tomatometer and a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Again, nothing has been confirmed about a sequel, but it's great to hear Takashi Yamazaki has some thoughts on a potential one. Hopefully, since Minus One's success, one will be stomping into development soon.