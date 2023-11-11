Godzilla Minus One provides a small glimpse at just how destructive the King of the Monster's iconic power will be in the reboot.

Godzilla is set to dominate the big and small screen in 2024, but the King of the Monsters is getting its start in 2023 with a new teaser for Godzilla Minus One showing off the destructive power of its breath.

Toho Company released its latest teaser for Godzilla Minus One and the destruction that awaits Tokyo, especially from the monster's powerful atomic breath. Previous trailers had teased the breath's sheer force and how Godzilla uses its iconic power, but the short teaser is the first clear look at just how powerful it will be in the reboot, according to Collider.

Atomic breath has been one of Godzilla's staple abilities since its first big screen outing in the original 1954 film, appearing simple as a somewhat-transparent beam from the monster's mouth to rain destruction. When the films made the jump to color, the power was given a blue-hue before the atomic breath was given the appearance of a powerful beam in later films.

It would carry over to western adaptations, though the 1998 film appeared more akin to fire breath. The 2014 film and start of Legendary's MonsterVerse was more accurate to the originals, appearing as a massive blue beam Godzilla can use after “charging up” the spines on its back.

Godzilla Minus One continues this version of the atomic breath, though adds one additional detail to seemingly give the ability more power behind it. As Godzilla charges up, his spines protrude from the energy build-up before slamming back down as it fires the beam.

Godzilla Minus One serves as a reboot of Toho's massive franchise, taking the film back to its narrative roots in post-war 1950s Japan. Like the original 1954 film, the film will see Japan fall victim to the creature mutated by American nuclear bomb tests in the Pacific Ocean that wreaks havoc on Tokyo.

Godzilla Minus One releases in theaters nationwide on December 1, 2023.