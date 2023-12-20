Godzilla: Minus One will have its black and white fim version set to release in Japan on January 2024, after breaking records in U.S cinema.

In a nod to its classic Toho origins, Godzilla Minus One is set to make a cinematic comeback. This time, embracing its roots with a vintage black-and-white presentation.

A teaser trailer surfaced on the social media platform X, unveiling the monochrome version titled Godzilla-1.0/C (Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color).

A black & white version of ‘GODZILLA MINUS ONE’ has been announced. Will release in Japanese theaters on January 12. pic.twitter.com/ZYKG9BEqYl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 19, 2023

Scheduled to hit Japanese theaters on January 12, 2024, black and white Godzilla film promises a nostalgic experience for fans. Viewers attending the Japanese screenings will receive a limited edition “70th Anniversary Original Art Board.” It will feature both Japanese and North American visuals, with only 300,000 available.

Although the release date for domestic theaters remains uncertain, given the original version's substantial success, a U.S. and Canada screening is highly anticipated. Per CBR, Godzilla Minus One originally broke records in the United States. It secured an $11 million debut, the best opening weekend for a live-action Japanese film and the top opening for a foreign film in 2023.

Apart from its box office triumph, the film has garnered critical acclaim. In fact, it earned a spot as a finalist for Best Visual Effects at the 2024 Academy Awards. Writer-director Takashi Yamazaki has already clinched the Best Director title at the Hochi Film Awards, with Godzilla Minus One receiving three additional nominations.

Godzilla Minus One revitalizes the monster's narrative potential with its black and white film surprise. But discussions about a potential sequel are gaining traction. Yamazaki, expressing his long-standing dream fulfilled, remains hopeful for another opportunity. “I had always wanted to create a Godzilla work, so the moment [is] a 50-year dream came true.”