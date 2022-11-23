The recently concluded Golden Joystick Awards 2022 revealed its winners in every category from a list of nominees. Keep reading to see if your favorite game won in their category.
There were a total of 21 categories in the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. The categories varied from Best Storytelling, to Best Audiom to even a Still Playing Award. We will be listing down all 21 categories of the Golden Joystick Awards, their nominees, and the winners for each category below. The highlighted nominees are the ones that won for that category.
Best Storytelling
- IMMORTALITY
- Return to Monkey Island
- Horizon Forbidden West (Available on Playstation 4 and 5)
- NORCO
- I Was a Teenager Exocolonist
- Wayward Strand
Still Playing Award
- Genshin Impact (Available on PC through the Epic Game Store or the official website, PlayStation 4 and 5, iOS and Android)
- The Sims 4
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Pokemon Go
- APex Legends
- Lost Ark
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Best Visual Design
- Elden Ring (Available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Cult of the Lamb
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Lost in Play
Studio of the Year
- Roll7
- Terrible Toybox
- Half Mermaid
- FromSoftware Inc.
- Interior / Night
- Tribute Games
Best Game Expansion
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Available on PC, Xbox One and Seris X|S, and PlayStation 4)
- GTA Online: The Contract
- Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
- Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires
Best Early Access Launch
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Slime Rancher 2 (Available on Xbox Series X|S and PC)
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Core Keeper
- Vampire Survivors
- Gloomwood
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb (Available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.)
- Tunic
- Rollerdrome
- Dorfromantik
- Neon White
- Teardown
Best Multiplayer Game
- Elden Ring
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
- MultiVersus
- Splatoon 3
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Best Audio
- We Are OFK
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Metal: Hellsinger (Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Game Trailer
- The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- skate. Still Working On It Trailer
- Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
- Time Flies Announcement Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer
Best Game Community
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy XIV (Available on PC and PlayStation 4 and 5)
- GRID Legends
- No Man’s Sky
- Splatoon 3
- Warframe
Best Gaming Hardware
- Playdate
- Steam Deck (Available through here)
- Analogue Pocket
- Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
- Roccat Kone XP
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5
Breakthrough Award
- Vampire Survivors (Available on PC)
Critics’ Choice Award
- Elden Ring
Best Performer
- Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel from Immortality)
- Ted Rami (Travis from The Quarry)
- Dominic Armato (Guybrush Threepwood from Return to Monkey Island)
- Angela Bassett (Regalla from Horizon Forbidden West)
- Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands)
- Christopher Judge (Kratos from God of War Ragnarok)
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Available on the Nintendo Switch)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Live A Live
- Splatoon 3
- Nintendo Switch Sports
PC Game of the Year
- Neon White
- Return to Monkey Island (Available on PC, PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Teardown
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray (Available on PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC)
- Elden Ring
- The Last Of Us Part I
- Sifu
Xbox Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite
- Scorn
- Grounded (Available on Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.)
- As Dusk Falls
- Sniper Elite 5
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Most Wanted Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Dead Island 2
- Forspoken
- Street Fighter 6
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Starfield
- Exoprimal
- Redfall
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mass Effect
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Dead Space
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- Teardown
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
That’s all of the Nominees and Winners for the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. For more gaming news from us, click here.