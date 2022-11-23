Published November 23, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

The recently concluded Golden Joystick Awards 2022 revealed its winners in every category from a list of nominees. Keep reading to see if your favorite game won in their category.

There were a total of 21 categories in the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. The categories varied from Best Storytelling, to Best Audiom to even a Still Playing Award. We will be listing down all 21 categories of the Golden Joystick Awards, their nominees, and the winners for each category below. The highlighted nominees are the ones that won for that category.

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West (Available on Playstation 4 and 5)

(Available on Playstation 4 and 5) NORCO

I Was a Teenager Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Still Playing Award

Genshin Impact (Available on PC through the Epic Game Store or the official website, PlayStation 4 and 5, iOS and Android)

(Available on PC through the Epic Game Store or the official website, PlayStation 4 and 5, iOS and Android) The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokemon Go

APex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring (Available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S)

(Available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S) Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc.

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Available on PC, Xbox One and Seris X|S, and PlayStation 4)

(Available on PC, Xbox One and Seris X|S, and PlayStation 4) GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Best Early Access Launch

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2 (Available on Xbox Series X|S and PC)

(Available on Xbox Series X|S and PC) Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger (Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Game Trailer

The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

skate. Still Working On It Trailer

Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy XIV (Available on PC and PlayStation 4 and 5)

(Available on PC and PlayStation 4 and 5) GRID Legends

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck (Available through here)

(Available through here) Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Breakthrough Award

Vampire Survivors (Available on PC)

Critics’ Choice Award

Elden Ring

Best Performer

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel from Immortality)

Ted Rami (Travis from The Quarry)

Dominic Armato (Guybrush Threepwood from Return to Monkey Island)

Angela Bassett (Regalla from Horizon Forbidden West)

Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands)

Christopher Judge (Kratos from God of War Ragnarok)

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Available on the Nintendo Switch)

(Available on the Nintendo Switch) Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island (Available on PC, PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch)

(Available on PC, PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray (Available on PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC)

(Available on PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC) Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded (Available on Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.)

(Available on Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.) As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

Mass Effect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Ultimate Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

God of War: Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

Teardown

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

That’s all of the Nominees and Winners for the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. For more gaming news from us, click here.