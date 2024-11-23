ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the Montreal Canadiens for a rare Hockey Night in Canada appearance. Vegas enters the final game of their Eastern Canadian road trip before a visit to Philadelphia and ending their journey with a game against their rival Colorado Avalanche. The Canadiens have been off since Monday, which was the worst time as they were finally stringing some wins together. The Golden Knights have won six straight against the Canadiens. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights didn't have an excellent start to their Eastern Canadian road trip as the Toronto Maple Leafs shut them out. The Leafs' lineup had plenty of holes thanks to their poor injury luck lately, but the Golden Knights could not solve Joseph Woll. Vegas righted the ship when they defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 the following night. The Golden Knights remain first in the Pacific Division, leading the Calgary Flames by two points.

The Canadiens had a rough stretch through the end of October and early November. It was quickly becoming a disaster for the once proud franchise, as they had high hopes about their contending chances this season but were descending the overall standings. They righted the ship with a Remembrance Day afternoon win over the Buffalo Sabres in a wild 7-5 affair. The Minnesota Wild shut them out the following game, but they strung together two wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers last weekend. The Canadiens sit last in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Ottawa Senators.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

After a poor start by his standards, Adin Hill will likely play in goal to get his season on track. The Golden Knights' offense has been helping him tremendously, as he has an 8-4-1 record despite a 3.07 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. The Team Canada roster announcement is rapidly approaching, and this could be one final Hill audition on the big stage of Hockey Night in Canada to claim the country's starting netminder spot at the Four Nations Faceoff.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sam Montembeault is one of the most up-and-down goaltenders in the NHL. When things are going well, he looks like one of the best contenders to steal Hill's Team Canada spot. When things are going wrong, he barely looks like a pro-level goaltender. Montembeault is in the middle of one of his good stretches, as he allowed just three goals over his past three starts, and is coming off a 30-save shutout over the Oilers.

Final Golden Knights-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens felt good about their play last week, especially when they shut out the high-powered Oilers. It would've been good for them to keep the ball rolling and play a couple more games this week, but the schedule makers had given them a five-day break after the Edmonton game. They'll have to regain that form or risk taking another step back against the first-place Golden Knights.

Vegas isn't happy with where their play is right now, and this feels like a good opportunity for them to save the Canadian trip by blowing out Montreal and taking two of three games. Take the Golden Knights to roll to a victory in the Bell Centre.

Final Devils-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+155)