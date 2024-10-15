ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a rematch of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals as the Vegas Golden Knights face the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights are already 3-0 on the young season. They started with a three-game homestand, beating the Avalanche, Blues, and Ducks on the way to their 3-0 starts. Meanwhile, the Capitals sit at 0-1 on the year. They opened up at home as well, falling 5-3 after the Devils sealed the game with a third-period empty net goal.

Here are the Golden Knights-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Capitals Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -134

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is joined by Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone to once again lead the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel was second on the team in points last year, sitting with 31 goals and 37 assists. He finished one point behind, the now-departed, Jonathan Marchessault, but did so in just 63 games. Eichel has stepped up already this year, with a goal and six assists. Further, Mark Stone has started well. He was fourth on the team in points in just 56 games and already has two goals and four assists on this year. Furthermore, Ivan Barbashev has already scored three times and added three assists this year.

The Golden Knights also needed to replace William Karlsson, who was third on the team in points last year but has opened up this year on the IR. Tomas Hertl played in six games in Vegas last year scoring twice with two assists. Further, he has scored one goal and has an assist this year. The blue-line pairing of Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo has also been solid already this year. Theodore has a goal and four assists, while Pietrangelo has three assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 2-0-0 on the year with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. Hill was solid last year, going 19-12-2 with a 2.71 goals-against average. Hill has not faced Washington since November of 2021. He gave up three goals on 20 shots in a loss in that game.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals top line is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was second on the team in points last year, having 31 goals and 34 assists. He also led the team in goals last year. Ovechkin has an assist on the year. Dylan Strome joins him on the top line. Strome led the team in points last year, having 27 goals and 40 assists. He has already scored once and added an assist this year. They are joined on the top line by newcomer Andre Mangiapane. Mangiapane had 14 goals and 26 assists last year in Calgary.

The Capitals also return John Carlson on the blue line, and Tom Wilson on the second line. Carlson has a goal and an assist this year. He was third on the team in points last year having ten goals and 42 assists. Wilson was fourth on the team in points last year with 18 goals and 17 assists. Further, he has a goal this year on five shots. Connor McMichael joins Wilson on the second line. McMichael has an assist this year. He had 33 points last year, having 18 goals and 15 assists.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Washington Capitals. Last year, Lingren was 25-16-7 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. In his first start of the year, he stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss. Lindgren faced the Golden Knights once last year, stopping all 35 shots he faced in a shutout victory over the Golden Knights.

Final Golden Knights-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this early-season NHL tilt. The Capitals played well in their first game of the year, but could not slow down the New Jersey Devils. Still, Adin Hill has not been great this year either. The Golden Knights are scoring wonderfully though. They are scoring five goals per game while converting on 33.3 percent of their power play chances. The Capitals have also been scoring on a third of their power play chances as well. They should both get opportunities to improve on that mark in this game, and both teams will be able to score well in this one. The Golden Knights should win, but the best play is on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-130)