ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their home stand as they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights come into the game at 11-5-2 on the year but have won just two of their last five. Last time out they would face the Washington Capitals. The Capitals would take the 2-1 lead in the first period, and extend it in the second. Alex Ovechkin would score a hat trick as the Capitals won 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 11-6-2 on the year and have won five of their last six games. Last time out, they played the Edmonton Oilers. The Maple Leafs would be down 2-1 going into the third, but take the lead. Still, Leon Draisaitl would tie it up to force overtime, where Mitch Marner would win the game just 40 seconds into overtime.

Here are the Golden Knights-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Maple Leafs Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +105

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is joined by Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev to once again lead the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel was second on the team in points last year, sitting with 31 goals and 37 assists. Eichel has stepped up already this year, with five goals and 23 assists. Furthermore, Ivan Barbashev has already scored eight times and added nine assists this year. Dorofeyev has scored nine goals and added three assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Pietrangelo has been solid from the blue line this year. He has two goals and 12 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. Further, the blue line provides support in the form of Shea Theodore. Theodore has a goal and 12 assists this year. Finally, Tomas Hertl has seven goals and nine assists on the year and has been great on the power play. Hertl has six goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 8-3-1 on the year with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Hill was solid in his last start, giving up two goals on 34 shots in a win over Utah. He has won three of his last five games, but given up four or more goals in two of the five.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs are dealing with plenty of injuries, with both Auston Matthews and Max Pacioretty dealing with injuries. The top line is now led by John Tavares with Bobby McMann and Mitch Marner. Marner leads the team in points, scoring six goals and adding 18 assists, good for 24 points. Two goals and eight assists have been added on the power play. Tavares has also been solid with nine goals and eight assists. He has three power-play goals this year. Finally, McMann has six goals and an assist this year.

Meanwhile, William Nylander has been great this year. He leads the team with 12 goals while adding eight assists on the year. Further, Matthew Kines has eight goals and four assists. The Maple Leafs also get support from the blue line. Morgan Rielly has four goals and nine assists, while Olive Efman-Larsson has a goal and six assists this year.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in net for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 7-3-2 on the year with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He is fourth in the NHL in goals-against average and tied for second in save percentage. He stopped 27 of 30 shots last time out, in an overtime win. Stolarz has been above .900 in save percentage in five straight games, having a .942 save percentage in those games and going 3-1-1.

Final Golden Knights-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights have been scoring well this year. They are scoring 4.00 goals per game while sitting second in the NHL on the power play. They are 19th in the NHL in goals against per game though, allowing 3.17 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are scoring just 3.05 goals per game, but are sixth in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting eight on the penalty kill. The Maple Leafs come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game, and it should be a close game, but the defense will carry the day as the Maple Leafs get the win.

Final Golden Knights-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-126)