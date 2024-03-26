Don't look now, but an epic NHL showdown on the ice will be soon underway when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Nashville Predators. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Predators prediction and pick will be revealed.
Winners of three straight, the Golden Knights enter this competition with three straight victories including a thrilling 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in overtime. With an overall record of 39-25-7, Vegas boasts 85 total points in the Pacific Division Standings and will need every win they can get down the stretch to improve their seeding come playoff time.
How hot are the Predators? Currently, in the midst of winning their last 15 of 17, Nashville has seemingly risen from the ashes and looks like a team that could contend for the Stanley Cup. As it stands, the Golden Knights currently possess three more points than the defending champion Golden Knights do which makes this matchup all the more tantalizing.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Predators Odds
Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +122
Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -146
Over: 6.5 (+110)
Under: 6.5 (-134)
How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Predators
Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
In order for the Golden Knights to storm into hostile territory and rack up an extremely important victory over Nashville, they will need to play close to perfection. Currently on the second outing of a four-game road trip, the Golden Knights are attempting to play some of their best hockey of the season and a win over the Predators on the road would do wonders.
Without a doubt, Vegas' chances all depend on a defense that only allows 2.94 goals per game. Furthermore, Vegas rarely allows opposing teams to score off of them during the power-play. Believe it or not, but the defending champs kill off on average 80% of extra-man attacks when they are at a disadvantage. For a team like the Predators who are known to inflict some damage when on the power-play, keep your eyes peeled on the Golden Knights to flex their muscles in a big way if it comes down to it.
Unfortunately, the Golden Knights have endured a slew of injuries to their goaltending room, but at least they are finally at full health heading into this Western Conference tilt. At the end of the day, it'll be up to Logan Thompson to serve as a human wall in the crease in order to keep an electric Nashville offense off the scoreboard.
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
Remarkably, the Predators have gone 17-straight games with receiving at least one point and are 15-0-2 over that span. Having not lost in regulation since being worked by a score of 9-2 way back on February 9th in a contest with the Dallas Stars, the Predators have looked like a well-oiled machine ever since. All in all, Nashville is going to be tough to best.
If the ‘Preds are planning on stringing together another performance that is worthy of covering the spread yet again, look no further than a ferocious offensive assault that spend little time in finding the back of the net. Indeed, the dynamic duo of Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist have scored 58 goals and 83 assists combined as members of the Nashville top line. As a whole, this unit is scoring 3.23 goals per game which ranks in the upper half of the league.
Not to mention, but very few defenses around the league have been as suffocating as the Predators. At the moment, Nashville has not given up a goal in more than two games as they are coming off of back-to-back shutouts over the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings. Of course, a big reason for this dominance on the defensive end of the ice has been due to the stellar play of goaltender Juuse Saros who continues to be one of the top net-minders in today's game. Overall, it has been Saros who is equipped with the fifth-best record in the sport at 31-21-5 and has managed to put together a not too shabby .909 save percentage on the season. All in all, it may be up to the 28-year old goalie to save the day and keep the Predators on track for their red-hot winning ways.
Final Golden Knights-Predators Prediction & Pick
Implications could not be higher for this matchup! However, the Predators are a tough to beat at home and are on such a hot streak that it is extremely difficult to bet against them. Take Nashville to cover and treat their home fans with a hard-fought victory!
Final Golden Knights-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators -1.5 (+168)