Rahm struggles on final holes and finishes tied for third

Ever since the LIV golf tour came into existence and announced that it would be a second major tour and put itself in competition with the well-established PGA, it has been met with criticism and doubt.

The criticism remains intact as the source of the LIV Tour Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but the doubt is starting to wane. The LIV tour is growing in stature as it continues to add big-name players that make its tournaments more high profile.

Rahm’s first LIV event

The biggest name to join the LIV Tour is Jon Rahm, who is one of the top players in the world and the defending Masters champion. Rahm made his debut on the LIV Tour this weekend at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, and he finished in a tie for third place with a score of 10 under par.

Rahm was in a position to win the tournament in Mexico going into the closing holes. He was tied for the lead after 16 holes, but he bogeyed the last two hole and finished with a final round score 0f 70.

Normally one of the most powerful and accurate players off the tee, Rahm sent his drive on 17 to the left and found a bunker with his drive on the 18th hole.

While he could not finish in first, his team was able to achieve that result. Rahm led Legion XIII to the team title, 4 strokes ahead of Bryson DeChambeau’s team.

“Very disappointed in myself,” Rahm said . “Tough pill to swallow. But I’m very proud of my team.”

Niemann survives playoff to win Mayakoba

Joaquin Niemann emerged as the winner of LIV Mayakoba, as he edged out Sergio Garcia by making a 12-foot birdie putt on the fourth extra hole. The tournament finished in near darkness, as the green on the final hole was lit up by a large video board, and Niemann nailed his winning putt.

Niemann had potential tournament-winning putts on both the 18th hole and the first two extra holes, but he was unable to sink those shots. Garcia had a chance to win on the next try at the extra hole, but he was unable to close out a 10-foot putt.

Niemann was able to win the tournament as he started with a spectacular round of 59 at the par-71 course at Quintana Roo, Mexico. He followed with rounds of 72 and 70.

Garcia was able to earn a spot in the playoff with rounds of 65, 70 and 66. Rahm quickly got used to his new surroundings and delivered rounds of 66, 67 and 70.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and defending champion Charles Howell III finished tied for 5th with scores of 8 under par.

Rahm is still eligible for golf’s major tournaments

Players who have joined the LIV tour are not necessarily eligible to play in golf’s four major events. However, since Rahm has won the Masters, he is assured of being able to compete in the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship (British) and the U.S. Open through the 2027 season.

Specifically, Rahm has a lifetime exemption to the Masters and he can compete in the U.S. Open through 2031 because he won that tournament in 2021. He has 5-year exemptions to the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

LIV tour continues to gain big names

While the PGA attempted to diminish the LIV tour’s importance as it started to compete, there is little doubt that it has acquired some of the biggest names in golf.

The PGA still has Tiger Woods, Scott Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth — to name a few prominent players — while the LIV tour has Rahm, Koepka, Johnson, Garcia, Howell, DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Henrik Stenson — among others.

Published reports indicate Wyndham Clark, who won the U.S. Open last year, is giving strong consideration to joining the LIV Tour. He has said that he wants to play in a number of international tournaments, and LIV features several outside the United States.

“I would love it if we had five to seven events outside the U.S. which were in Europe, or in Asia, or the Middle East, or wherever it was.”

LIV Golf has hosted events in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States.

The next LIV tournament tees Thursday off in Las Vegas.