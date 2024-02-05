Jon Rahm handed out flowers to Tyrrell Hatton and Legion XIII after winning the team portion of LIV Golf at Mayakoba.

It took one event for Jon Rahm to make a seismic impact on LIV Golf.

The reigning Masters champion — who joined LIV for a reported $600 million — is captain of Legion XIII, which includes recent $60 million defector Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Kieran Vincent.

Legion XIII made their debut at LIV Golf Mayakoba, the first event of the third season for the Saudi-backed enterprise. As Joaquin Niemann (-12) held off Sergio Garcia and darkness in four playoff holes to secure the individual win, Rahm's newly-formed foursome ran away with the team portion of the event.

Rahm and Hatton lived up to the hype. Rahm, the World No. 3, posted a 10-under over the three-day event, the third-best mark in the field. He was tied for the lead at 12-under before a wayward tee shot on No. 17. Hatton, ranked No. 16, shot seven-under (T-8) for the tourney, thanks to a sparkling 64 on Sunday.

“Very proud of my team,” said Rahm. “It was incredible. It was very encouraging for me when, on twelve, I look up right before hitting my four-footer, and I see we had a massive lead. I saw Tyrrell was killing it. I don't know what Caleb and Kieran shot, but, I told Kieran on the range: Today was his day. I kind of told Tyrell, jokingly, ‘It'd be a nice day for Tyrell Hatton to shoot a 64.' And I guess he did shoot a 64. So, I guess my encouraging words this morning helped for them.”

“I wish I could have used it for myself a little bit more. But I'm so proud of them. I'm proud of everybody.”

Surratt, who just turned pro to join LIV, finished T13 after a Sunday 66. Vincent finished at 3-over. Their collective 24-under cinched first place and $3 million in prize money. (Crushers GC, featuring Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, were runners-up at -20).

"What a stunning performance from this young man." A 5-under finish for @calebjsurratt1 in his first tournament as a professional. Inspiring. 👏#LegionXIIIGC #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/Sl2FYMZYWy — Legion XIII (@LegionXIIIgc) February 4, 2024

“This team was just assembled Monday, I believe, Sunday or Monday,” noted Rahm. “We came in and we made an impact. Everything was meant for that. We wanted to make a mark. We wanted to make an impact. I think everybody knows we're a forced to be reckoned with.”

Legion XIII will look to continue their hot start at LIV's Las Vegas competition over Super Bowl weekend.