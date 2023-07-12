If you still think the feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is still a thing, just forget about it. That's apparently all behind the two LIV Golf pros. That couldn't be any clearer than after Koepka posted a photo of himself together with DeChambeau while wearing a shirt that says “Let's go Brooksy.”

That's as good of an olive branch to once and for all squash any discussions about a continued beef between the two.

Now that it's seemingly over, it can be a good time to look back on the golf feud that was.

It all started when Brooks Koepka commented about the pace of play at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2019. Koepka did not drop a name at the time, but many found it to be a subtle shot at DeChambeau. During the same year, at the 2019 Northern Trust, DeChambeau, aware of the criticisms he was getting for his slow play, reportedly told the caddie of Brooks Koepka that if the golfer had a problem with him, then he should tell that to his face.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Things cooled down in 2019 when the two appeared together on a SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio segment, but the feud escalated anew in 2020 when DeChambeau, commenting about Koepka's appearance on the ESPN Body Issue, said that Koepka “didn't have any abs.” Then came the savage response from Koepka.

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

It did not stop there, but at the end of the day, it appears that it's all water under the bridge now between the golf superstars.