Golf social media influencer Paige Spiranac pitched herself as Paul Azinger's potential replacement on NBC Sports' golf TV coverage.

Paige Spiranac re-tweeted NUCLR GOLF's tweet and dropped an eye-catching four-word pitch on Sunday.

Paul Azinger's memorable five-year run as NBC Sports' lead golf analyst ended after his contract expired this weekend.

“With the golf and media landscapes now in a more challenging environment, Azinger and NBC will part ways as their current contract ends,” per Paul Azinger's manager.

Azinger won 12 times during his three-decade career in the PGA TOUR. He recovered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and clinched a sensational victory in the 2000 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Paul Azinger has been a golf analyst for the past 18 years. He started his sports broadcasting career working with Nick Faldo and Mike Tirico at ABC/ESPN in 2005. Azinger also had stints with FOX Sports and BBC in subsequent years.

On the other hand, Paige Spiranac has been playing golf since her days at San Diego State University more than a decade ago. Spiranac recorded several memorable victories in the Cactus Tour in 2016.

Paige Spiranac tried to play in the LPGA's professional circuit in the summer of 2016 but was unsuccessful.

Spiranac announced the merger of PGA Tour and LIV Golf this past summer. “Golf twitter is about to be spicy the next couple days,” she tweeted in June. The development apparently ended the rift between the two sides. Spiranac also reacted to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's impending retirement toward the end of the 2022 NFL season.

Was Paige Spiranac's eye-catching tweet a prelude to her potential golf analyst career? If she somehow takes over Paul Azinger's spot on NBC Sports, she has incredibly large shoes to fill.