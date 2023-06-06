Former professional golfer and current golf influencer Paige Spiranac shared her brutally honest thoughts on the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger announcement.

The PGA Tour and LIV are merging👀 golf twitter is about to be spicy the next couple days — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

“The PGA Tour and LIV are merging,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter. “golf twitter is about to be spicy the next couple days.”

She shared other meme-based reactions as well.

Phil knowing Brandel is about to have the worst day ever with the news of the tour merging with LIV pic.twitter.com/X6zNVYu249 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

LIV and PGAT fans now pic.twitter.com/JQ1nZJVJ9t — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 6, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For those who missed the news on Tuesday, it was revealed that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to merge together. They are looking to move forward as one commercial business, which will certainly be much larger than before for either league.

There was previous drama between LIV Golf players and PGA Tour players, with many former PGA professionals joining LIV Golf.

While LIV Golfers such as Phil Mickelson were excited about the announcement, PGA Tour players were reportedly unaware of the news before it was made public, per Dan Rapaport.

“PGA Tour didn’t communicate this to players at all. They found out same time we did. ‘Shocked and confused.' ‘Disgusted. They didn’t tell us anything,'” Rapaport shared on Twitter.

There will be plenty of reactions over the next few weeks. Paige Spiranac is absolutely correct in her prediction that golf Twitter is going to be “spicy the next couple days.” It will be more than Twitter though. Players from both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will be asked about this at some point, and it wouldn't be shocking for some of them to give controversial answers to questions about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.

This is going to be a fascinating story to follow. We will provide updates as they are made available.