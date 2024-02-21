The Liv Golf Chairman and PIF Governor is participating in the PGA Tour pro-am.

LIV Golf chairman Yassir Al-Rumayyan is set to compete in the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am in Morocco. He is paired with Arjun Atwal for the Pro-Am that will be played on Wednesday, February 21, at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, per Brentley Romine of The Golf Channel:

“Playing in today's PGA Tour Champions pro-am in Morocco with pro Arjun Atwal… Yassir Al Rumayyan, a 12-handicap amateur and PIF governor”

The 53-year-old PIF governor is an avid golfer and has been seen at several Pro-Am events in the past. He also has participated in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am for the last two years.

Rumayyan's participation in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event's Pro-Am can be seen as a big step forward ahead of the PIF-PGA Tour framework agreement deadline in April.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was first to the table in June of 2023 to negotiate a framework agreement with the PGA Tour to create a new for-profit entity that would alter professional golf as we know it and has been locked in discussions in the seven months since.

LIV Golf has ventured on after the Tour and PIF’s previous deadline of Dec. 31, 2023, to come to an agreement was missed. The league has poached great players and characters like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton and will host at least four events in 2024 the same week as PGA Tour signature events, including this week in Mexico.

Rumayyan isn't the only controversial figure who will be golfing at the event in Morrocco. Angel Cabrera, who won the U.S. Open in 2007 and The Masters in 2009, is set to return to the PGA Tour Champions this week after serving nearly three years in prison.