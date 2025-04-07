Bryson DeChambeau is undoubtedly one of the most talented golfers in the world. He has won two major championships during his career, both at the U.S. Open (2020 and 2024). Before leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, he captured nine titles on the Tour. This week, DeChambeau will set his sights on trying to attain the first green jacket of his career at the 89th Masters Tournament.

However, if he wants that goal to come to fruition, there is a particular stretch at Augusta National that he will need to improve upon.

Since his Masters debut in 2016, DeChambeau has played holes 3, 4, and 5 at a whopping 22-over par, according to The Athletic's golf statistician, Justin Ray.

That is the second-highest score of any player during that stretch, excluding former champions.

This tournament means a lot to the 31-year-old.

“I honestly love the atmosphere. It is one of the most peaceful places… it's like heaven,” DeChambeau said from last week's LIV Golf Miami event.

Most golf fans can picture players clearing the water on the par-3 12th (Golden Bell). Some think of the late par-5 15th as a crucial hole that can make or break players' chances at Augusta. Everyone knows how vital the par-3 16th is.

But it is this early stretch that the two-time major winner must improve.

Bryson DeChambeau Early Struggles at Augusta National

Augusta National is not a course you want to find yourself needing to come from behind. That is particularly true on the weekend, as pin placements and wind tend to wreak havoc for players trying to climb a leaderboard.

That emphasizes remaining in contention early on.

Last year, the Modesto, CA native posted his best result at Augusta. He finished T6, but a final-round 73 doomed his chances. That is the only time he has even cracked the top 20 during his six years playing the Masters.

So, let's examine the three holes that DeChambeau must improve on.

Par-4 3rd – Flowering Peach

The par-4 3rd, Flowering Peach, is a short hole relatively speaking. It measures out around 350 yards, but with the green surrounded by bunkers, players cannot hope to reach in two. That leaves a tricky approach shot where distance control is paramount.

“The main problem presented by the second shot is to gauge the distance precisely,” Bobby Jones, co-founder of ANGC, once said. “A second shot played either short or over leaves a very different pitch to be made, which almost always results in the loss of one stroke.”

The green slopes dramatically off to the right, making precision of utmost importance.

Par-3 4th – Flowering Crab Apple

The next hole is a beast of a par-3. The hole measures out at 240 yards from the tee to the center of the green. There are generally not a ton of birdies here, but bogeys are aplenty.

The front of the green is guarded by a bunker on each side, with the green sloping toward the front. Therefore, players like DeChambeau will have a difficult time picking a landing spot. If your long iron comes up short, any chance at birdie is lost. However, if you attempt to avoid the bunkers entirely and hit your tee shot too far toward the back, you are looking at a treacherous, lengthy downhill putt coming back.

Bryson DeChambeau is a solid iron player. But he will need to pick the right number here this week.

Par-4 5th – Magnolia

The last hole in this stretch is an uphill, dogleg left that plays into a sloped green. Par here is a very good score. If you don't believe me, listen to what Tiger Woods once said of Magnolia.

“My years of experience playing the hole and picking the brains of other past champions who have had success all come down to the same thing: Carry that crest that’s about 12 to 13 yards into the green, put the ball in the center, make your par and move on.”

The hole is essentially 500 yards away, with many players likely hitting a middle iron into the green.

There are fairway bunkers that put an emphasis on accuracy off the tee. DeChambeau is well positioned for that aspect, seeing as you need to hit it at least 315 to carry them. But even if you do, precision is required on approach.

The reigning U.S. Open champion has shown a propensity for playing well under pressure. If he finds himself near the lead on the back nine come Sunday, he might just don his first green jacket. But he will need to play this stretch of holes better to even put himself into that position.