President Donald Trump is watching his granddaughter and fellow golf fanatic, Kai Trump, rise in prominence in the athletics landscape. The 17-year-old will be hitting the greens for the University of Miami when she officially enrolls in college this fall, but she is already commanding substantial attention from fans and sponsors alike.

Trump boasts a $1.2 million name, image and likeness valuation (NIL), according to On3.com's Pete Nakos. She slides in at No. 81 in the top 100 rankings for high school and college athletes. The young talent is fourth among women, trailing only gymnast Livvy Dunne (LSU) and basketball players Flau'jae Johnson (LSU) and Paige Bueckers (UConn).

Kai Trump is due to make plenty of noise with Miami golf

Trump, who attends The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida with Tiger Woods' son Charlie, has amassed a huge fan base through social media and her YouTube channel. She has nearly $3 million TikTok followers and 1.6 million on Instagram. Trump's love for golf, which she shares with her grandfather, defines much of her content. Though, she has entered the political arena on occasion.

Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., gained fame when she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention last July. In her speech, she referenced the back-and-forth she has with the 45th and 47th President of the United States while on the golf course. Trump will enter Miami with lofty expectations, as she seeks to boost a program that presently sits just inside the top 50 in the national rankings.

Last week, the Hurricanes placed 13th out of 16 teams in the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, which annually features some of the best golfers in the country. Trump will hope to shine at the event next year, but her stock is already rising at a rapid rate. Do not be surprised if she makes another sizable leap on the NIL 100 in the near future.