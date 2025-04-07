There are a ton of former Masters winners in the field for the 89th Masters Tournament. But on Monday, that list was shortened by one as Vijay Singh withdrew from the event.

The Masters' social team posted the news on X, formerly Twitter.

“Due to injury, Vijay Singh has informed the Competition Committees he will not play in the 2025 Masters Tournament,” the post read.

Singh won the prestigious event back in 2000, defeating another legend, Ernie Els, by three strokes to claim his first and only Green Jacket. The 62-year-old was not expected to contend this week. Nevertheless, he is a household in the golf world.

Singh is actually a three-time major champion.

He won the Masters in 2000 and captured the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004. The Fuji native turned pro in 1982 but truly came to prominence during Tiger Woods' era.

Singh hit the ground running, winning the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award in 1993. He would go on to rack up 34 PGA Tour victories, which ranks 14th all-time. The only active golfer anywhere close to catching him is Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy recently won his 28th PGA Tour event at the Players Championship.

The accolades for the veteran do not stop there, though.

He has 66 career professional wins, with 13 on the European Tour, adding five more on the PGA Tour Champions (the Senior Circuit). Singh was the PGA Tour Money List winner in 2003, 2004 and 2008. The latter year he also won his first FedEx Cup.

The 62-year-old won a Vardon Trophy, Byron Nelson Award, and PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

Thankfully, fans will likely not notice his omission. The world's best will still tee off at the 89th Masters Tournament.

Unfortunately, inclement weather forced Augusta National to evacuate the premises on Monday. Fans in attendance were not thrilled with the development, as their tickets do not transfer to another day. But thankfully, the weather is expected to get better as the week progresses.