Rory McIlroy won The PLAYERS Championship in a three-hole aggregate playoff on Monday over JJ Spaun. It is his 28th PGA Tour victory and second title at TPC Sawgrass. With the win, he joins a special group of players with multiple PLAYERS championships and multiple majors. Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and now McIlroy are the only golfers to complete that career feat.

"It's a nice club to be a part of." pic.twitter.com/RPOyoL5AGU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

McIlroy has four major championships but none since 2014, something that has followed him around for the past decade. Nicklaus is the only three-time PLAYERS Championship winner, although none of his titles came at TPC Sawgrass. He has the most major championships with 18. Woods has 15 majors and two PLAYERS and Scheffler has two of each.

Last year, Scheffler shot a Sunday 64 to steal his second consecutive victory at Sawgrass. After his win on Monday, McIlroy said Scheffler's win inspired him to be better, as did his entire season. It has resulted in two wins so far this season, with the first coming at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

While Woods only won two times at The PLAYERS, he did win the US Amateur at TPC Sawgrass in 1994. His iconic straw hat and fist pump at the 17th are etched into history and a recent drop from his Sun Day Red line. Combine those with his 15 majors and you have the greatest career of the century.

Nicklaus won the first-ever PLAYERS Championship at Atlanta Country Club in 1974. He followed up with wins at Inverrary Country Club in Lauderhill, Florida, and Sawgrass Country Club, which is near the current course. He is the only three-time champion but now has this generation's greatest champions chasing him down.

McIlroy looks to join Woods and Nicklaus as winners of the Career Grand Slam at The Masters this April. He would be the sixth ever.