Rose Zhang burst onto the LPGA scene two years ago. She became the first woman to win her debut on the LPGA Tour since Beverly Hanson accomplished the feat in 1953. You read that right. Seventy years passed before she managed that feat.

She parlayed that early success into a Solheim Cup berth as one of the world's top players. However, Zhang decided to finish college instead of focusing solely on her golf career. She is a senior at Stanford this year, having broken many of Tiger Woods' school records already.

Zhang made her season debut Thursday at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. After 18 holes, she finds herself near the top of the leaderboard after posting a 2-under 70. Afterward, the 21-year-old detailed her round, including how little she has been practicing.

“My class is 2025. It will extend to 2027 because I'm only doing winter quarters, and I have to take 20 units for each of those winter quarters that I'll be in school,” Zhang said.

She just finished her winter semester where she is carrying 22 units. That takes quite a bit of time studying, which did not allow for much time to practice on the golf course.

“I think just coming out of school and coming here, it was more the simple objective of getting things done, preparing as much as I can, and then executing the way I should.

“I played the practice round on Tuesday and the pro-am on Wednesday, so third round back.”

It is incredible what Zhang is capable of, given the lack of time on the course. But at this point, I guess no one should really be surprised by it. She exhibited the mark of champion though, as she was not fully satisfied despite the strong play.

“Towards the middle of the round, my swing got a little wonky. Just had a couple of shots that were a little bit more poorly executed— But I'm also really pleased given this is my third round back on the golf course in two months,” said Zhang.