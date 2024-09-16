Team USA entered Sunday's singles matches of the 19th Solheim Cup in search of their first title since 2017. The team had played very well throughout the weekend, but had to fight off a spirited comeback attempt from the Europeans for a 15.5 to 12.5 victory.

The Americans had built a 10-6 lead as the 12 singles matches began at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Team Europe came out firing, looking to make a historic comeback. But it was not to be as Team USA showed resilience and held on to hoist the trophy.

The first match of the day saw world No. 1, Nelly Korda, fall behind early and drop a point to Charley Hull. That provided hope for the road squad, but that was soon squashed as Megan Khang rebounded for the Americans in the succeeding match with a 6 and 5 win.

Team USA entered the day needing just 4.5 of the 12 available points to win the Cup. Ultimately, Lilia Vu clinched the title after she stuffed her approach shot on 18 to halve her match against Albane Valenzuela.

Jennifer Kupcho (USA) then defeated Linn Grant (Europe) 2 and 1, for good measure.

The biennial competition had taken a scheduling turn thanks to Covid. That created the tournament to be played in back to back years for the first time. Clearly, Team USA still soured over the embarrassing loss in 2023 and played like a team possessed.

Team USA snaps winless Solheim Cup drought

The Americans were led by Rose Zhang, the young phenom out of Stanford.

Zhang was utterly dominant throughout the week. She won 28 of the 36 holes she played in during the tournament. That includes decimating Solheim Cup stalwart Carlota Ciganda 6 and 4 in Sunday singles. She became just the fourth American woman to gain four points at a Solheim Cup in the process.

“I was really excited. Carlota is such an incredible player and I saw her clinch that Cup last year. I was really just looking forward to coming out here and seeing what I could measure up,” Zhang said after her round.

“It was so incredible. I just feel like the Solheim Cup reignited my passion for the game, and it was so fun to see so many people out here supporting. My teammates have been incredible. We've been having so much fun, not only off the golf course but even on it… I'm very thankful to be in this position and excited to cheer the team on.”

Zhang, who broke nearly all of Tiger Woods' records at Stanford, and then became the first woman since Beverly Hanson in 1954 to win her LPGA debut, continues to grow her legend.

The 20th Solheim Cup is slated for the Netherlands in September of 2026. Zhang will undoubtedly lead Team USA on the road and look to improve upon the 11-7-1 all-time record for the Americans.