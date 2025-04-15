The Masters are over and Rory McIlroy walked away as the winner of one of golf's biggest events. It was McIlroy's fifth major championship win and it earned him the Grand Slam. However, former Seattle Mariners star and star and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was spotted at the Masters working as a photographer and he took some amazing photos of this year's winner.

Griffey took a miraculous shot of McIlroy in the final moments of the Masters. One of which was of the soon-to-be 36-year-old golfer falling to his knees after sinking a putt to beat out Justin Rose in a playoff round.

Photo credits: Ken Griffey Jr. 📸 His camera work on Masters Sunday was incredible. pic.twitter.com/rr3vJN26ne — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not only is Griffey an amazing baseball player but his skills as a photographer are pretty good too. Sports fans couldn't believe the level of talent the former Mariners star had behind the camera, as many shared their reactions on social media.

“This is so incredible. To be one of the greats at one profession and then pivot and learn the skills for another. Well done, Ken,” said one individual.

Another person joked, “This guy can stare down a fastball imagine his vision to be able to see/take a photo.”

“Have a phenomenal baseball career, get inducted to the MLB Hall of Fame, become a phenomenal photographer that gets to watch The Masters through his own camera lens. Truly living the dream,” explained one fan.

This individual claims, “These are the photography equivalent of hitting a home run off the warehouse at Camden Yards.”

“One of my all-time favorite players to watch. Love this chapter of his life,” said another fan.

Ken Griffey Jr. isn't the only former MLB player to become a highly successful photographer. Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson also takes photos at sporting events and has done so over several years now.

It's a cool moment for Griffey, however, Rory McIlroy is still the talk of the town. As previously stated, his victory at The Masters was the fifth major championship win of his career, which gave him the Grand Slam. Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods are the only other golfers to achieve the same feat.