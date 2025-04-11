Fans show up to the Masters expecting to spot celebrities around every corner. With golf’s biggest stars on hand—whether competing or just soaking in the scene—that’s no surprise. What fans probably don’t expect, though, is to see one of baseball’s greatest legends behind the lens. MLB Hall of Famer and former Seattle Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. is at the 2025 Masters, not as a guest or spectator, but working the event as a photographer.

Since retiring from baseball after the 2010 season, Ken Griffey Jr. has embraced a new passion behind the camera. Now, for the first time, he's attending the Masters as a credentialed photographer, trading his bat for a camera lens while capturing the action on one of golf’s grandest stages.

Ken Griffey Jr.'s incredible career transition

Griffey captured the honorary starter ceremony on Thursday, where legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson officially teed off the 2025 Masters. According to Golfweek, he even paused his work to sign an autograph for a young fan, blending his iconic past with his new role behind the lens.

Photography isn’t just a pastime for Ken Griffey Jr.—he approaches it like a profession. Over the years, he’s built a solid portfolio, working as a credentialed photographer at major events like an NFL game, the MLB Home Run Derby, and an Inter Miami match. Beyond the stadium lights, Griffey has also captured wildlife through his lens, steadily crafting an impressive resume outside of baseball.

Acclaimed sports photographer Walter Iooss, a longtime friend of Griffey, told Golf Digest that the former Mariners star carries more camera equipment than any professional photographer he’s ever seen.

The Kid's storied career in baseball

On the field, Ken Griffey Jr.'s talent was undeniable. Over 22 MLB seasons, he launched 630 home runs, securing his place among the game's all-time greats. Nicknamed “The Kid,” Griffey made an immediate impact with the Seattle Mariners, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting in 1989.

His star only rose from there—he earned 11 straight All-Star selections and captured the MVP award in 1997. Though that was his lone MVP win, he placed in the top five of the voting in four other seasons, consistently proving his elite status.

Injuries interrupted Griffey’s remarkable run after he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, but he still earned a few more All-Star nods when healthy. He later had a short stop with the Chicago White Sox before returning to Seattle to close out his career where it all began.

After retiring in 2010, Griffey became a no-brainer Hall of Fame selection. He earned induction on the first ballot, falling just short of a unanimous vote.

It's a surprising second act for one of baseball’s most iconic figures. Matching his success on the field with his work behind the lens won’t be easy, no matter how much gear he owns — but if there’s one thing hundreds of pitchers learned the hard way, it’s this: never count out The Kid.