Before the world's best golfers attack Augusta National Golf Club for the 89th Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy's daughter, Poppy, stole the spotlight at the Masters Par-3 Contest.

McIlroy's 4-year-old daughter drained a lengthy, downhill birdie putt that sent the patrons into a frenzy. It is the type of moment that golf fans clamor for on the eve of the season's first major.

@McIlroyRory's daughter brings the crowd to their feet after this putt on No. 9.pic.twitter.com/vYbhw0JDh0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2025

After receiving some instruction, Poppy McIlroy barely touched the ball and let the slope do the rest. The ball found its way to the center of the cup, as the Augusta National fans went into a raucous.

As great of a moment, McIlroy would be best served to avoid winning the event. No player in Masters history has gone on to win the green jacket after winning the Par-3 Contest.

As of now, Nicolas Echavarria and J.J. Spaun are tied in the clubhouse at 5-under par.

Of course, McIlroy will look for similar success as his daughter this week at the Masters.

The Northern Irishman is looking to snap his 11-year drought without a major title. If he is able to accomplish that this week, he will also complete the career Grand Slam, having won the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

Rory enters this year's iteration of the Masters in exceptional form. For the first time in his career, he has two titles under his belt before stepping foot at Augusta National.

McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The PLAYERS Championship. Ironically, it was Spaun who McIlroy defeated in a Monday playoff to win The PLAYERS.

But the 28-time PGA Tour winner will not have it easy. The Masters is the first tournament that will bring all of the world's best players together. There are 12 members of LIV Golf in the field, including 2023 champion Jon Rahm and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Speaking of Koepka, he is one of three players to drill a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest. Keegan Bradley first lifted the golf world with his ace in the morning, followed by Tom Hoge.