Scottie Scheffler sent out his first social media post since coming up short in his title defense at The Masters. The world No. 1 was in contention the entire weekend but never broke into the top group, finishing fourth overall. Rory McIlroy subsequently won his fifth major title, his first at Augusta, to secure the career grand slam. It was a thrilling end to The Masters that saw the No. 2 player in the world break his eleven-year tournament drought.

Scheffler, who knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity, looked happy for McIlroy during the iconic Green Jacket Ceremony. There were some doubts raised over that during this moment, but the two-time Masters champion shut down any notion of bitterness with a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler)

The 28-year-old will now move on to the rest of the 2025 season with his usual high expectations. Scheffler has not won any of the other slams outside of The Masters and will have eyes on the upcoming PGA Championship in mid-May. The Ridgewood, New Jersey native finished second at this tournament in 2023 and is eager to hoist his first Wanamaker Trophy.

Scheffler won a total of seven titles on the PGA last season, and there are no signs that he is slowing down anytime soon. Of course, there will be plenty of threats at the top, including McIlroy. The Northern Ireland native got a huge monkey off his back last Sunday and at times showed he was feeling the pressure. McIlroy could be much more dangerous for the rest of the year as he'll likely feel much more loose.

Scheffler, however, is still the player who has been World No. 1 for 135 weeks since March 2022. Scottie is right in the middle of his prime and likely has his best golf ahead of him. There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic, even after this Masters' performance. It took a lot of grit for Scheffler to finish in the top four, and he is sure to have a lot better showing at several tournaments as this season progresses.